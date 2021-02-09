Global Daily Fantasy Games Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Daily Fantasy Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Daily Fantasy Games development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
FanDuel
DraftKings
Yahoo
ESPN
CBS
NFL Fantasy
Fox Sports Fantasy Football
MyFantasyLeague
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Hocky
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Car Racing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Private
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Daily Fantasy Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Daily Fantasy Games development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Daily Fantasy Games are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
