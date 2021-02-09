Big Data Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Big Data market is estimated at $23.56 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $118.52 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 26.0% from 2015 to 2022. Hasty growth in consumer data, superior information security, enhanced business efficiencies are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, lack of skilled workers is inhibiting the big data market. Demand for data warehousing and advanced analytics among applications of big data creates ample of opportunities for the vendors in this market.

Storage segment in hardware held largest market share and server segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period. In software, big data analytics segment is expected to show lucrative growth during forecast period owing to its usage and awareness among the consumers. BFSI and retail segments in End User segment is expected to show a healthy growth during forecast period. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share. The Asia Pacific region is projected to show great opportunities to the market.

Some of the key players in the market include 1010data Inc, Accenture, Amazon Web, Services, Cisco, Cloudera, Inc., Dell, Guavus, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., HP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Palantir Technologies, Inc., SAP, SAS, Splunk and Teradata Corporation.

Softwares Covered:

System Software

Hadoop distribution products and tools

Discovery & Visualization Tools

Databases

Big Data Analytics

Other Softwares

Hardware’s Covered:

Network Equipments

Servers

Storage

Services Covered:

Hadoop-as-a-service (HAAS)

Visualization & Analytics -as-a-service

Data-as-a-service

Training and Outsourcing services

Deployment & Integration services

Consulting services

Deployment Models Covered:

On-Demand

On-Premises

Date Types Covered:

Semi-Structured Data

Unstructured Data

Structured Data

End Users Covered:

Bioinformatics

Retail

Education

Energy & Natural Resources

Enterprises

Gaming

Government & Public Utilities

Healthcare

Logistics & Distribution

Manufacturing

Entertainment & Media

Telecommunications

Transportation

Web

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

