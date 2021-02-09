Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Bike and Scooter Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bike and Scooter Rental development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Lime
Jump
Bird
ofo
Grow Mobility
nextbike
Cityscoot
COUP
Uber
Lyft
Gett
Grab
Olacabs
YANDEX
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pay as You Go
Subscription-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Short Trip (distance 5 km or less)
Long-distance Travel (5 to 15 km)
Long-distance Travel (15 km or more)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Bike and Scooter Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Bike and Scooter Rental development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bike and Scooter Rental are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
