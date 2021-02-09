Global Software Defined Perimeter Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Synopsis

The data analysts at Market Research Future Reports (MRFR) have revealed that the global software-defined perimeter market is projected to thrive at a promising CAGR of 35% during the assessment period from 2017 to 2023. The actuating need for programmable security architecture is anticipated to influence the global software-defined perimeter market 2020. Besides, the growing adoption of cloud-based applications is a pivotal factor leading to the market expansion during the assessment period. In addition, the absence of macroeconomic factors and cybersecurity talent is another significant factor resulting in market expansion. However, the condition for deploying SDP and lack of awareness of security is likely to impede the market expansion during the assessment period.

Also, COVID-19 has resulted in a significant change in global market dynamics. Precise research is being conducted on the aftermath of coronavirus on the global software-defined perimeter market. Various markets are influenced owing to the spread of coronavirus. We will provide an impact analysis report on COVID-19.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide software-defined perimeter market can be divided into enforcement point, organization size, components, deployment, end-users, and geography.

On the basis of enforcement point, the worldwide software-defined perimeter market can be classified into gateway & end-point, and controller.

On the basis of organization size, the worldwide software-defined perimeter market can be classified into mall & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

On the basis of components, the worldwide software-defined perimeter market can be divided into solutions & service. Solutions can be further divided into visualization, risk analytics, ids, access control, IPS, and data loss prevention.

On the basis of deployment, the worldwide software-defined perimeter market can be classified into cloud and on-premise.

On the basis of end-users, the worldwide software-defined perimeter market can be classified into telecommunications and IT, BFSI, hospitality, retail & wholesales, transportation and logistics, healthcare and life science, media and entertainment, and others.

On the basis of geography, the worldwide software-defined perimeter market can be divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Geographical Analysis

The data experts at MRFR have thoroughly analyzed regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). The evaluation says that the market is estimated to expand significantly during the assessment period. The evaluation states that the worldwide market is anticipated to be led by North America. North America is anticipated to seize the maximum market share in the global software-defined perimeter market. The region is well-established and technically advanced across several sectors which gives superiority to the region. Furthermore, the region consists of the established players who contribute substantially in market expansion. In addition, the adoption of innovative technology is another factor resulting in market expansion during the assessment period. On the other side, the Asia-Pacific is speculated to be the swiftest expanding region due to the presence of several small and medium enterprises that willingly adopt the new technologies. Also, the presence of emerging economies like China and India are projected to make substantial participation in expanding the market.

However, the spread of COVID-19 is predicted to bring significant changes in market dynamics.

Key Players

The distinguished players of the global software-defined perimeter market are TrustedPassage (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Intel Corporation (U.S.), EMC RSA (U.S.), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Certes Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Vidder, Inc. (U.S.), Catbird, Inc. (U.S.).Cryptzone North America Inc. (U.S.), and VeloCloud Networks, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

