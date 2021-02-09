Global 1,4-Butanediol Divinyl Ether Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global 1,4-Butanediol Divinyl EtherMarket – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
With high reactivity, exceptional quality and good consistency, it is the best choice for a wide range of syntheses including polymerization, addition and electro cyclic reactions.
The global 1,4-Butanediol Divinyl Ether market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on 1,4-Butanediol Divinyl Ether volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 1,4-Butanediol Divinyl Ether market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of 1,4-Butanediol Divinyl Ether in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their 1,4-Butanediol Divinyl Ether manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Shengling Chemical
Xinjing Chemical
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
98% BDDVE
99% BDDVE
Segment by Application
Chemical Synthesis
Intermediate
Coating
Other