Global Web Security Gateway Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Web Security Gateway Market – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A Web Security Gateway is a type of security solution that prevents unsecured traffic from entering an internal network of an organization. It is used by enterprises to protect their employees/users from accessing and being infected by malicious Web traffic, websites and virus/malware.

Web Security Gateways were generally appliance-based security solutions to prevent advanced threats, block unauthorized access to systems or websites, stop malware, and monitor real-time activity across websites accessed by users within the institution. Software and cloud-based platforms now perform this function as well.

In 2018, the global Web Security Gateway market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Web Security Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Security Gateway development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

A10 Networks

Avast

Barracuda

Check Point Next Generation Secure Gateway

Cisco

Comodo Security

CYREN

DataDome Bot Mitigation

DigiCert Inc

Forcepoint

IBM

iboss

McAfee

Mimecast

Netacea

Proofpoint

Smoothwall

Sophos

Symantec

TitanHQ

Trend Micro

Zscaler

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Physical Appliance

Virtual Appliance

SaaS

Market segment by Application, split into

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Web Security Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Web Security Gateway development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Web Security Gateway are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

