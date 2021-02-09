Global Sports Wear Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Sports Wear Market – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Sportswear is a garment specially used for sports competitions. In the broad sense, it also includes clothes worn for outdoor sports activities. Sportswear is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports events. Sportswear is mainly divided into 9 categories: Athletic Wear, ball clothing, water suit, ice suit, weight lifting suit, wrestling costume, gym suit, mountaineering suit and fencing suit.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sports Wear in US$ by the following Product Segments: Athletic Wear, Ball Clothing, Water Suit and others.

Adidas

Playboy

The north face

Puma

Avia

Prince

Reebok

Jockey

Oakley

Nike

The global Sports Wear market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sports Wear volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Wear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Sports Wear in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Sports Wear manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Athletic Wear

Ball Clothing

Water Suit

Other

Segment by Application

Athletic Contest

Daily

Other

