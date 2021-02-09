Global The Military Communications Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2015-2030

Summary – A new market study, “The Military Communications Market: 2015 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Armed forces throughout the globe rely on communication systems to enable information sharing and securely stay in constant contact. The role of these systems continues to grow in importance, with new mission areas such as the control of unmanned vehicles and time-critical targeting heavily reliant on network connectivity.

Despite pressures on overall defense expenditure, a universal trend towards network centric warfare combined with an unstable geopolitical landscape, is continuing to drive significant

investments in military communications. The market is expected to account for over $40 Billion in revenue by the end of 2020, with investments ranging from the adoption of multi-band and multi-mode tactical radio systems, to the integration of ad hoc networking platforms in unmanned vehicles.

The “Military Communications Market: 2015 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the military communications ecosystem including key trends, market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, regional investment

landscape, submarkets, leading applications, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts for military communications from 2015 through to 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 6 submarkets, 3 service branch classifications, 5 regions and 50 leading countries.

