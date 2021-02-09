Global The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Ecosystem Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2019-2030

Summary – A new market study, “The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
While the advantages of SDN (Software Defined Networking) and network virtualization are well known in the enterprise IT and data center world, both technologies also bring a host of benefits to the telecommunications service provider community. Not only can these technologies help address the explosive capacity demand of mobile traffic, but they can also reduce the CapEx and OpEx burden faced by service providers to handle this demand by diminishing reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms. The recognition of these benefits has led to the emergence of the NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) concept that seeks to virtualize and effectively consolidate many service provider network elements onto multi-tenant industry-standard servers, switches and storage.
Mobile operators and internet service providers have already begun making SDN and NFV investments in a number of functional areas including but not limited to EPC/mobile core, IMS, policy control, CPE (Customer Premises Equipment), CDN (Content Delivery Network) and transport networks. SNS Research estimates that service provider SDN and NFV investments will grow at a CAGR of 46% between 2016 and 2019-2020. As service providers seek to reduce costs and virtualize their networks, these investments will eventually account for over $18 Billion in revenue by the end of 2019-2020.
Get free sample report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/464284-the-sdn-nfv-network-virtualization-ecosystem-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies-forecasts
The “SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the SDN, NFV and network virtualization ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, use cases, deployment case studies, regulatory landscape, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2016 till 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 10 submarkets, 2 user base categories, 9 use cases, 6 regions and 34 countries.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.
Key Findings:
The report has the following key findings:
SNS Research estimates that service provider SDN and NFV investments will grow at a CAGR of 46% between 2016 and 2019-2020, eventually accounting for over $18 Billion in revenue by the end of 2019-2020.
At present, virtualized CPE, EPC/mobile core, IMS and policy control platforms represent nearly 70% of all VNF (Virtual Network Function) software investments
SNS Research estimates that by 2019-2020, nearly 80% of all new EPC investments will be virtualized
Although the use of SDN is widespread in the enterprise and data center domain, service providers are only beginning to adopt the technology to programmatically manage their networks.
Investments on orchestration platforms will account for over $1.6 Billion in revenue by the end of 2019-2020, representing nearly 10% of all service provider SDN and NFV spending.
The growing adoption of SDN and NFV has created a natural opportunity for silicon and server OEMs to combine their server platforms with a networking business stream.
Topics Covered:
The report covers the following topics:
SDN, NFV and network virtualization ecosystem
Market drivers and barriers
Enabling technologies, protocols, architecture and key trends
Use cases, applications, PoC (Proof of Concept) and deployment case studies
CapEx saving potential of SDN and NFV
Orchestration and management platforms
Regulatory landscape and standardization
Industry roadmap and value chain
Profiles and strategies of over 240 leading ecosystem players
Strategic recommendations for ecosystem players
Market analysis and forecasts from 2016 till 2030
Forecast Segmentation:
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets, user base and use case categories:
Submarkets
ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/05/sdn-nfv-amp-network-virtualization-ecosystem-2021-global-market-opportunities-challenges-strategies-amp-forecasts-2030/
SDN Hardware & Software
NFV Hardware & Software
Other Network Virtualization Software
User Base Categories
Service Providers
Enterprises & Data Centers
NFV Submarkets
Hardware Appliances
Orchestration & Management Software
VNF Software
Service Provider SDN Submarkets
SDN-Enabled Hardware Appliances
Orchestration & Management Software
SDN Controller Software
Network Applications Software
Enterprise & Data Center SDN Submarkets
SDN-Enabled Hardware Appliances
SDN-Enabled Virtual Switches
SDN Controller Software
Service Provider Use Case Categories
CDN
CPE
Data Center
EPC/Mobile Core
Fixed Access Networks
IMS & VoLTE
Policy, OSS & BSS
RAN (Radio Access Network)
Transport & Backhaul
Regional Markets
Asia Pacific
Eastern Europe
Latin & Central America
Middle East & Africa
North America
Western Europe
Country Markets: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK and USA
Additional forecasts are provided for:
SDN and NFV Induced Service Provider CapEx Savings by Region
Key Questions Answered:
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
How big is the SDN, NFV and network virtualization opportunity?
What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
What will the market size be in 2019-2020 and at what rate will it grow?
Which regions, submarkets and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?
How are service provider led initiatives driving SDN and NFV investments?
How does regulation impact the adoption of SDN and NFV centric networks?
How can NFV make the VoLTE (Voice over LTE) business case work?
How can software defined DPI (Deep Packet Inspection) complement SDN functionality?
What level of CapEx savings can SDN and NFV facilitate for service providers?
Do SDN and NFV pose a threat to traditional network infrastructure vendors?
Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?
Is there a ring leader in the SDN and NFV ecosystem?
What strategies should enabling technology providers, network infrastructure vendors, mobile operators and other ecosystem players adopt to remain competitive?
List of Companies Mentioned
3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)
6WIND
A10 Networks
Accedian Networks
ACCESS CO.
Accton Technology Corporation
Active Broadband Networks
Actus Networks
ADARA Networks
Adax
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/early-education-machine-global-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07
ADLINK Technology
ADTRAN
ADVA Optical Networking
Affirmed Networks
Agema Systems
Airbus Defence and Space
Akamai Technologies
ALAXALA Networks Corporation
Albis Technologies
Alcatel-Lucent
Allied Telesis
llot Communications
Alpha Networks
ALTEN Calsoft Labs
ALTEN Group
Altiostar Networks
Alvarion Technologies
martus
MD (Advanced Micro Devices)
Amdocs
ANEVIA
Argela
Aricent
Arista Networks
Arkoon Netasq
ARM Holdings
ARRIS Group
Artesyn Embedded Technologies
ASOCS
Astellia
AT&T
AudioCodes
Avaya
AWS (Amazon Web Services)
Baidu
Banco Santander
Barracuda Networks
Big Switch Networks
BlueCoat
Brain4Net
Broadcom
Broadpeak
BroadSoft
Brocade
BT Group
BTI Systems
Canoga Perkins
Canonical
Catbird Networks
Cavium
Cedexis
Cellwize
Centec Networks
Ceragon Networks
Certes Networks
Check Point Software Technologies
China Mobile
Ciena Corporation
CIMI Corporation
Cisco Systems
Citigroup
Citrix Systems
Clavister
ClearPath Networks
Cloudscaling
CloudWeaver
Cobham Wireless
Cohesive Networks
Colt Technology Services Group
Comodo Security Solutions
Compass-EOS
Comptel
Concurrent
Connectem
ConteXtream
Coriant
Corsa Technology
CSC (Computer Sciences Corporation)
Cumulus Networks
Cyan
Dell
Dialogic
Dorado Software
DT (Deutsche Telekom)
ECI Telecom
Edgeware
Ekinops
Elemental Technologies
Embrane
EMC Corporation
Enterasys Networks
EnterpriseWeb
Equinix
Ericsson
Etisalat
ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)
EXFO
Extreme Networks
EZchip Semiconductor
F5 Networks
FibroLAN
Fidelity Investments
Flash Networks
Flextronics International
Fortinet
FRAFOS
Freescale Semiconductor
Fujitsu
GENBAND
Gencore Systems
Gigamon
GigaSpaces Technologies
Grupo Santander
Guavus
H3C Technologies
Harmonic
Hitachi
HP (Hewlett-Packard)
Hrvatski Telekom
Huawei
HyTrust
IBM
IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force)
IIJ (Internet Initiative Japan)
Illumio
Imagine Communications Corporation
Infinera
Infoblox
Inocybe Technologies
Intel Corporation
Interface Masters Technologies
Intracom Telecom
Intune Networks
IP Infusion
IPgallery
iPhotonix
IPITEK
IRTF (Internet Research Task Force)
Italtel
ITU (International Telecommunications Union)
iwNetworks
Ixia
Juniper
Kanazawa University Hospital
KDDI Corporation
KEMP Technologies
KT Corporation
Lemko Corporation
Lenovo
LG Uplus
LineRate Systems
Linux Foundation
Lumeta Corporation
Luxoft Holding
Maipu Communication Technology
Marvell Technology Group
MatrixStream Technologies
Mavenir Systems
MediaTek
MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum)
Mellanox Technologies
Metaswitch Networks
Microsoft
Midokura
Mirantis
Mitel Networks Corporation
Mobily Saudi Arabia
Mojatatu Networks
MRV Communications
NAKA Mobile
Nakina Systems
Napatech
NCLC (NCL Communication)
NEC Corporation
NetCracker Technology
NETGEAR
Netronome
Netrounds
NetScout Systems
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/natural-and-organic-lipsticks-industry-swot-analysis-size-share-price-trends-and-growth-forecast-to-2025-2019-2020-12-29
NetYCE
NFVWare
Nippon Express
Nokia Networks
Nominum
NoviFlow
NTT Communications
NTT DoCoMo
Nuage Networks
NXP Semiconductors
Oi Brazil
OMG (Object Management Group)
Omnitron Systems
ON.Lab (Open Networking Lab)
ONF (Open Networking Foundation)
ONRC (Open Networking Research Center)
OpenDaylight Foundation
Openet
OpenStack Foundation
Openwave Mobility
Opera Software
OPNFV (Open Platform for NFV)
Optelian
Oracle Corporation
Orchestral networks
OVA (Open Virtualization Alliance)
Overture Networks
OX (Open-Xchange)
Ozono Security
Packet Ship Technologies
Paddy Power Betfair
Padtec
Palo Alto Networks
Panda Security
Pantheon Technologies
Parallel Wireless
PeerApp
Penguin
Pertino
Pica8
Piston Cloud Computing
Plexxi
PLUMgrid
Pluribus Networks
Polatis
PowerDNS
Procera Networks
Produban
PT (Portugal Telecom)
QCT (Quanta Cloud Technology)
Qosmos
Qualcomm
Quanta Computer
Quortus
Rackspace
RAD Data Communications
Radisys Corporation
Radware
Rapid7
Realtek Semiconductor Corporation
Red Hat
Redknee
RightScale
Riverbed Technology
Ruckus Wireless
Saisei
Samsung Electronics
Sandvine
Sansay
Sencore
ServiceMesh
SevOne
Shutterfly
Silver Peak Systems
SingTel
SK Telecom
SoftBank
SonicWALL
Sonus Networks
Sophos
Sorrento Networks
SpiderCloud Wireless
Spirent Communications
Sprint Corporation
StackIQ
SunTec Business Solutions
Supermicro (Super Micro Computer)
Svarog Technology Group
Symantec Corporation
SysMaster
Tail-f Systems
Tango Telecom
TE Connectivity
TE SubCom
Tejas Networks
Telchemy
Telco Systems
Telcoware
Telefónica
Telekom Austria Group
Telstra
Telum
Thomson Video Networks
TI (Texas Instruments)
Tieto
Tilera Corporation
TitanHQ
TM Forum
Transmode
Trend Micro
Treq Labs
Turk Telekom
U2 Cloud
UBIqube
UBM Tech
Ultra Electronics AEP
UTStarcom
vArmour
Vello Systems
Verizon
Versa Networks
Veryx Technologies
Viavi Solutions
Vipnet
VMware
Vodafone Group
WatchGuard Technologies
Wavenet
WebNMS
Wedge Networks
Wind River
Wipro
Wowza Media Systems
Xilinx
XOR Media
Xtera Communications
Xura
Zhone Technologies
Zoho Corporation
ZTE
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-apparel-and-footwear-industry-analysis-size-market-share-growth-trend-and-forecast-to-2025-2019-2020-11-26
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)