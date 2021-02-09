Global Digital Ad Platforms Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

Display advertising products allow advertisers to buy, manage, and place display advertisements on websites, including banner, overlay, and rich media ads.

In 2018, the global Digital Ad Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Ad Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Ad Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Criteo Dynamic Retargeting

DoubleClick Digital Marketing

AdRoll

Sizmek

Celtra

Marin Software

Yahoo Gemini

MediaMath

Adobe Media Optimizer

Quantcast Advertise

Choozle

Acquisio

The Trade Desk

Flashtalking

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Marketing and Advertising

Health, Wellness and Fitness

Construction

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Ad Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Ad Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Ad Platforms are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

https://thedailychronicle.in/