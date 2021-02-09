Global Commercial Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Highlights

The Wi-Fi range extender market size is predicted to touch USD 2 billion at a 16% CAGR between 2017- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Wi-Fi range extender, simply put, is a form of a wireless repeater that is used for expanding the capacity and reach of a wireless LAN. It is placed amidst a client and a base router/access point that is quite far to get acceptable service or is on the other part of the barrier. This extender picks the signal as well as retransmits or resends it and thus connects sans any wired connectivity. They are beneficial for people having weak signal or very limited access. Transportation Wi-Fi, outdoor Wi-Fi, and indoor Wi-Fi are the different types of Wi-Fi range extenders that have wide applications in government, transportation, oil and gas, defense and military, IT and telecommunication, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, and others.

Various factors are propelling the global Wi-Fi range extender market share. According to the recent MRFR report, such factors include the growing adoption of Wi-Fi services, rising efforts from device vendors and service providers to prevent problems like slow internet speeds and poor signal quality, growing adoption of Wi-Fi extenders among people residing in high rise buildings that are closely packed and do not receive proper network, increasing use during the COVID-19 pandemic, and advances in smart cities.

On the contrary, low awareness and high device installation costs may hinder the global Wi-Fi range extender market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global commercial Wi-Fi range extender market based on end user, service, product, type.

By type, the global Wi-Fi range extender market is segmented into transportation Wi-Fi, outdoor Wi-Fi, and indoor Wi-Fi. Of these, the Wi-Fi sector will lead the market over the forecast period. Increased demand for rising Wi-Fi connectivity and rising investments in smart city projects are adding to the growth of the segment.

By product, the global Wi-Fi range extender market is segmented into relays, repeaters, access points, wireless hotspot gateways, and wireless local area networks.

By service, the global Wi-Fi range extender market is segmented into network planning and design, survey and analysis, and installation, support and maintenance.

By end user, the global Wi-Fi range extender market is segmented into government, transportation, oil and gas, defense and military, IT and telecommunication, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global Wi-Fi range extender market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, North America will stay at the forefront over the forecast period. Technical development, increased uses of smart devices, presence of several key players, well-established infrastructure, higher penetration of Wi-Fi range extenders, and increased use of developed technologies are adding to the global Wi-Fi range extender market growth in the region.

The global Wi-Fi range extender market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. The presence of several emerging economies like China, Japan, and India, coupled with countries that are well-equipped with technology, are adding to the global Wi-Fi range extender market growth in the region.

The global Wi-Fi range extender market in Europe is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period, and in the Rest of the World is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global Wi-Fi range extender market report include TP-Link (China), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Ruckus Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), Netgear, Inc. (U.S.), Aruba Networks (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), D-Link Corporation (Taiwan), and others.

