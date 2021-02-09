Global E-Governance Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Highlights

The demand for making government files electronic is estimated to push the development of the e-governance market in 2020. The ICT industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. An income of USD 45.76 Billion is estimated to be realized with a 12.6% CAGR.

The need to ensure a reduction in compliance issues and risk management is predicted to motivate the e-governance market size in the impending period. The surge in business collaboration globally is estimated to pave the way for the development of the e-governance market.

Segmentation:

The segmentation of the e-governance market size has been conducted on the basis of deployment type, component, end-users, solutions, and region. The component-based segmentation of the governance market comprises of software, services, and others. Based on the solutions, the e-governance market consists of compliance management, financial controls management, audit management, and policy management. On the basis of deployment type, the e-governance market consists of cloud, on-premise, and others. The end-user based segmentation of the e-governance market consists of retail & consumer goods, mining, energy & utilities, telecom and I.T., transportation & logistics, BFSI, healthcare, government, and others. By region, the e-governance market consists of North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional investigation of the e-governance market includes regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the rest of the regions in the world (ROW). The North American region has been observed as the leader in the profitable electronic utilization of e-governance due to initial execution in the mainstream sectors. The report also indicates that the U.S. and Canada are likely to execute e-governance solutions expansively. The regional market of North America is projected to have the chief market share. Also, the review shows that the European region is also showing an encouraging curve in the development of the e-governance market, owing to the escalating uses of e-governance devices in the commercial sector. The rising economies in the Asia-Pacific regions like Japan, India, China, and others are presenting elevated implementation in the e-governance market.

Competitive Analysis

The market is in a condition of flux due to the rapid and severe changes in the global economy. The fortification of the human resource is estimated to be the critical point being addressed in these times of uncertainty. The rebooting of manufacturing activities is another strategic aspect that is being emphasized to ensure that the supply of the end product can be reasonably ensured to the users in the market. The market players are taking the steps that are necessary to ensure that the market survives the turbulent period and emerge recovered in the future. The support of the administration in countries around the world is estimated to have a significant impact on the development of the market in the upcoming period. The revamping of distribution channels is also expected in the coming years with a particular focus on using robots for the logistic function on a larger scale than before.

The renowned companies in the e-governance market are EMC Corporation (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), MetricStream Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (U.S.), Wolters Kluwer N.V (Netherlands), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Thomson and Reuters Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Industry Updates:

Apr 2020 The Kolkata state government in India, which guaranteed accomplishment of 100 % e-governance in the state, is paying dividends through the nationwide lockdown. Officers are functioning in alternate shifts, but have kept the files moving even being far from offices, ensuring timely execution of schemes and projects taken up by the state government to combat COVID-19.

