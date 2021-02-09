Global Luxury Swimwear Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

This report studies the global market size of Luxury Swimwear in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Luxury Swimwear in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Luxury Swimwear market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Luxury Swimwear market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Agent Provocateur
La Perla
Gottex
Melissa Odabash
Zimmermann
Minimale Animale
Aubade
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Dolce＆Gabbana
RELLECIGA
Beach Bunny Swimwear
Victoria’s Secrets
Seafolly
MONA
Adriana Degreas
CHANEL
Billabong
Maaji
L*SPACE
Missoni
Orlebar Brown
Prism London
Anjuna
LVHM
Gucci
ERES
Marysia
Luxury Swimwear market size by Type
Skirt Fission
Skirt Conjoined
Non-skirt Split
Non-Skirt Joint
Beach Pants
Other
Luxury Swimwear market size by Applications
Men
Women
Boys
Girls
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Luxury Swimwear market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Luxury Swimwear market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Luxury Swimwear companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Luxury Swimwear submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Swimwear are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Luxury Swimwear market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.