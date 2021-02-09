Global Washing Machine Accessories Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Washing Machine Accessories market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Washing Machine Accessories market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Washing Machine Door Interlock

Installation Kits

Drain Pumps

Cover Waterproof

Floor Trays

Washing Lingerie

Washing Machine Motor

Hoses

Lint Filters

Market segment by Application, split into

Home

Commercial

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Washing Machine Accessories market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Washing Machine Accessories market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Whirlpool

LG

Midea

Electrolux

Samsung

Panasonic

BSH

Hitachi

Toshiba

Alliance Laundry

Hisense Kelon

