Global Remote Access Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Highlights

Remote access management is a technology with the capability of providing employees for dealing with clients while not being physically present. It reduced the downtime faced by corporations and aligns with the needs of clients by protecting them against cyberthreats and benefits of automation and flexibility. Market Research Future (MRFR) has compiled a brand new report on the global remote access management market report with predictions and projections for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic has been noted as a market variable and the changes in predictions pertaining to growth and revenue are included in the report.

Market Scope

The global remote access management market is expected to grow at approx. USD 47 Billion by 2023, at 11% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Segmentation:

The remote access management industry has been segmented on the basis of component, technology, organization size and vertical.

By component, it is divided into software and solution.

By technology, it is segmented into direct access, SSL VPN, and IPsec VPN.

By organization size, it is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

By vertical, the market caters to government, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunication, and others.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of remote access management market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in remote access management market in North America attributes to the technical advancements in that region.

Competitive Outlook

Sophos Ltd., Juniper Networks, NetScreen Technologies, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Brocade Communication Systems, Inc., VMware, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., and Symantec Corporation are key players of the global remote access management market.

