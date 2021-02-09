Global Dental Software Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2027

Dental Software Market 2021-2027

Description

This global study of the Dental Software market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Dental Software industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Market Segment as follows:

Key Companies

3D Diagnostix Corp. (USA)

ABEL Dental Software (USA)

Amann Girrbach (Austria)

Anatomage (Italy)

ARTIGLIO SNC (Italy)

B&B DENTAL (Italy)

BTI Biotechnology Institute (Spain)

Dentsply Sirona (USA)

DOF, Inc. (Korea)

Drive Dental Implants (France)

EasyRx (USA)

EGS (Italy)

Elite Computer Italia (Italy)

Genoray (Korea)

Zirkonzahn (Italy)

imes-icore (Germany)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Kavo (UK)

LED Dental (USA)

Navadha Enterprises (India)

Nemotec (Spain)

Nobel Biocare Services AG (UK)

Ormco (USA)

Owandy Radiology (USA)

Schutz Dental GmbH (Germany)

SICAT (Germany)

Software of Excellence (UK)

VATECH (Korea)

Wielan

Key Types

Design Software

Simulation Software

Diagnosis Software

Others

Key End-Use

Hospital

Clinic

Further key aspects of the report indicate that:

Chapter 1: Market Definition and Segment by Type, End-Use & Major Regions Market Size

Chapter 2: Global Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 3: Europe Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 4: America Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 5: Asia Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 6: Oceania Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 7: Africa Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 8: Global Market Forecast by Type, End-Use and Region

Chapter 9: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin, news etc.

Chapter 10: Market Competition by Companies and Market Concentration Ratio

Chapter 11: Market Impact by Coronavirus.

Chapter 12: Industry Summary

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 MARKET OVERVIEW

1.1 Market Definition and Segment

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Product Type

1.1.3 End-Use

1.1.4 Marketing Channel

1.2 Major Regions

1.2.1 Europe Market Size and Growth

Figure Europe Dental Software Market Size and Growth Rate, 2015E-2020F (Million USD)

Figure Europe Dental Software Market Forecast and Growth Rate, 2020E-2025F (Million USD)

1.2.2 America Market Size and Growth

Figure America Dental Software Market Size and Growth Rate, 2015E-2020F (Million USD)

Figure America Dental Software Market Forecast and Growth Rate, 2020E-2025F (Million USD)

1.2.3 Asia Market Size and Growth

Figure Asia Dental Software Market Size and Growth Rate, 2015E-2020F (Million USD)

Figure AsiaDental Software Market Forecast and Growth Rate, 2020E-2025F (Million USD)

1.2.4 Oceania Market Size and Growth

Figure Oceania Dental Software Market Size and Growth Rate, 2015E-2020F (Million USD)

Figure Oceania Dental Software Market Forecast and Growth Rate, 2020E-2025F (Million USD)

1.2.5 Africa Market Size and Growth

Figure Africa Dental Software Market Size and Growth Rate, 2015E-2020F (Million USD)

Figure Africa Dental Software Market Forecast and Growth Rate, 2020E-2025F (Million USD)

…

CHAPTER 9 GLOBAL MAJOR COMPANIES LIST

9.1 3D Diagnostix Corp. (USA)

9.1.1 3D Diagnostix Corp. (USA) Profile

Table 3D Diagnostix Corp. (USA) Overview List

9.1.2 3D Diagnostix Corp. (USA) Products & Services

9.1.3 3D Diagnostix Corp. (USA) Company Dynamics & News

9.1.4 3D Diagnostix Corp. (USA) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of 3D Diagnostix Corp. (USA) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9.2 ABEL Dental Software (USA)

9.2.1 ABEL Dental Software (USA) Profile

Table ABEL Dental Software (USA) Overview List

9.2.2 ABEL Dental Software (USA) Products & Services

9.2.3 ABEL Dental Software (USA) Company Dynamics & News

9.2.4 ABEL Dental Software (USA) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ABEL Dental Software (USA) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9.3 Amann Girrbach (Austria)

9.3.1 Amann Girrbach (Austria) Profile

Table Amann Girrbach (Austria) Overview List

9.3.2 Amann Girrbach (Austria) Products & Services

9.3.3 Amann Girrbach (Austria) Company Dynamics & News

9.3.4 Amann Girrbach (Austria) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Amann Girrbach (Austria) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9.4 Anatomage (Italy)

9.4.1 Anatomage (Italy) Profile

Table Anatomage (Italy) Overview List

9.4.2 Anatomage (Italy) Products & Services

9.4.3 Anatomage (Italy) Company Dynamics & News

9.4.4 Anatomage (Italy) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Anatomage (Italy) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9.5 ARTIGLIO SNC (Italy)

9.5.1 ARTIGLIO SNC (Italy) Profile

Table ARTIGLIO SNC (Italy) Overview List

9.5.2 ARTIGLIO SNC (Italy) Products & Services

9.5.3 ARTIGLIO SNC (Italy) Company Dynamics & News

9.5.4 ARTIGLIO SNC (Italy) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ARTIGLIO SNC (Italy) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9.6 B&B DENTAL (Italy)

9.6.1 B&B DENTAL (Italy) Profile

Table B&B DENTAL (Italy) Overview List

9.6.2 B&B DENTAL (Italy) Products & Services

9.6.3 B&B DENTAL (Italy) Company Dynamics & News

9.6.4 B&B DENTAL (Italy) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of B&B DENTAL (Italy) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9.7 BTI Biotechnology Institute (Spain)

9.7.1 BTI Biotechnology Institute (Spain) Profile

Table BTI Biotechnology Institute (Spain) Overview List

9.7.2 BTI Biotechnology Institute (Spain) Products & Services

9.7.3 BTI Biotechnology Institute (Spain) Company Dynamics & News

9.7.4 BTI Biotechnology Institute (Spain) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of BTI Biotechnology Institute (Spain) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9.8 Dentsply Sirona (USA)

9.8.1 Dentsply Sirona (USA) Profile

Table Dentsply Sirona (USA) Overview List

9.8.2 Dentsply Sirona (USA) Products & Services

9.8.3 Dentsply Sirona (USA) Company Dynamics & News

9.8.4 Dentsply Sirona (USA) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dentsply Sirona (USA) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9.9 DOF, Inc. (Korea)

9.9.1 DOF, Inc. (Korea) Profile

Table DOF, Inc. (Korea) Overview List

9.9.2 DOF, Inc. (Korea) Products & Services

9.9.3 DOF, Inc. (Korea) Company Dynamics & News

9.9.4 DOF, Inc. (Korea) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DOF, Inc. (Korea) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9.10 Drive Dental Implants (France)

9.10.1 Drive Dental Implants (France) Profile

Table Drive Dental Implants (France) Overview List

9.10.2 Drive Dental Implants (France) Products & Services

9.10.3 Drive Dental Implants (France) Company Dynamics & News

9.10.4 Drive Dental Implants (France) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Drive Dental Implants (France) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9.11 EasyRx (USA)

9.12 EGS (Italy)

9.13 Elite Computer Italia (Italy)

9.14 Genoray (Korea)

9.15 Zirkonzahn (Italy)

9.16 imes-icore (Germany)

9.17 Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

9.18 Kavo (UK)

9.19 LED Dental (USA)

9.20 Navadha Enterprises (India)

9.21 Nemotec (Spain)

9.22 Nobel Biocare Services AG (UK)

9.23 Ormco (USA)

9.24 Owandy Radiology (USA)

9.25 Schutz Dental GmbH (Germany)

9.26 SICAT (Germany)

9.27 Software of Excellence (UK)

9.28 VATECH (Korea)

Continue…

