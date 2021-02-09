Global Laundry Accessories Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Laundry Accessories market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laundry Accessories market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Laundry Reel
Board Hanger
Chrome Hamper
Paper Storage Bag
Washing Machine Drum
Drying Rack
Lint Filter
Base
Market segment by Application, split into
Home Use
Commercial
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Laundry Accessories market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Laundry Accessories market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Garment Racks Etc
All Racks, Inc.
SONGMICS
Deco Brothers
Simple Houseware
Ollieroo
Sumsung
LG
Bosch
Siemens
Whirlpool
