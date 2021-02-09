Global Video Conferencing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The Video Conferencing market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Video Conferencing market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Video Conferencing market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Video Conferencing industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Video Conferencing Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Video Conferencing market covered in Chapter 4:
Logitech International S.A.
Panasonic Corporation
Polycom Inc. (Plantronics, Inc.)
KDDI Corporation
Cisco Systems
ZTE Corporation
Tencent Holdings Ltd.
Huawei Technologies
Microsoft Corporation
Avaya Inc.
Adobe Systems
Zoom Video Communications
Blue Jeans Network, Inc.
Grandstream Indonesia
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Video Conferencing market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Telepresence
Integrated
Desktop
Service-based
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Video Conferencing market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Government
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
