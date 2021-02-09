Global and Japan Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020- 2026

Global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Scope and Market Size

Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Food

Retailing

Other

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

USPS

FedEx

UPS

Nippon Expres

Japan Post

China Post

NOL (APL)

Cosco

Seino Transportation

OOCL

SF

YUNDA

