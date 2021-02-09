Global Construction Machinery MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

About Construction Machinery

The global construction machinery market presents the market analysis of various machineries that are widely used in construction and mining industries worldwide. The global construction machinery market includes: Wheeled loaders, Crawler excavators, Skid-steer loaders, Backhoe loaders, Cranes, Conveyor systems, Hoist, Forklift, and Grader.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global construction machinery market to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global construction machinery market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Construction Machinery Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AB Volvo

• Caterpillar

• Doosan Infracore

• Hitachi Construction Machinery

• J C Bamford Excavators

• Komatsu

• Terex

Other prominent vendors

• CNH Industrial

• Liugong Machinery

• HIDROMEK

• Lonking Machinery

• Manitou

• SANY GROUP

• Shantui Construction Machinery

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Market driver

• Growth in government spending toward infrastructure

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing trend of skyscrapers and mixed-use developments

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

