Global TONIC WATER Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The new report from Market Research Future (MRFR) presents a detailed analysis of the global tonic water market by providing readers with a comprehensive overview of the market’s historical trajectory. The leading drivers and restraints affecting the global tonic water market are assessed in detail in the report. The historical impact of these drivers and restraints is analyzed in context of the current impact of these factors and projections are made for the likely impact of these drivers and restraints over the forecast period. Various components of the global tonic water market are also studied in the report and projections are made for the growth trajectory of each distinct component. The various segments and sub-segments within the global Tonic Water Industry Trends are studied in detail in the report. The study also makes a detailed analysis of the major players operating in the global tonic water market and provides a detailed look at the various competitive strategies employed by players in the global tonic water market. Likely future conditions with respect to the competitive landscape of the market are also explained in detail in the report.

The global tonic water market is mainly driven by the growing demand for tonic water as a standalone beverage as well as a mixer in cocktails. Tonic water was originally conceived as a medical beverage, containing quinine to ward off malaria. However, in modern times, the beverage has become popular due to the characteristic bitter taste of quinine. Many manufacturers have developed flavoured tonic water products where the natural bitterness of tonic water is balanced by the addition of fruity ingredients that impart a sweet taste. This has resulted in a renewed growth in the popularity of tonic water as a standalone beverage. The growth in the number of people preferring tonic water as a refreshing, standalone drink is likely to be a major driver for the global tonic water market over the forecast period. The increasing innovation by tonic water manufacturers to produce various flavoured varieties of tonic water is also likely to be a major driver for the tonic water market over the forecast period.

The increasing demand for tonic water as a cocktail mixer is also likely to be a major driver for the tonic water market. The rising urbanization in developing parts of the world has led to a growth in the number of bars and other establishments serving alcoholic drinks. This, allied to the longstanding popularity of alcoholic beverages in developed Western economies, is likely to be a major driver for the global tonic water market over the forecast period. Tonic water is highly valued in alcoholic beverages due to its characteristic bitter taste, which is likely to remain a key market driver for the tonic water market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global tonic water market include East Imperial, Stirrings, Hansen Beverage Company Inc., White Rock Beverages, Seagram Company Ltd., Fentimans, A.S. Watson Group, SodaStream International Ltd., Dr Pepper Snapple Group, and Fever-Tree.

In November 2019, UK-based Cambridge Distillery unveiled a new tonic water product made with locally grown lemon verbena.

Segmentation:

The global tonic water market is segmented on the basis of type, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the global tonic water market is segmented into flavoured and nonflavored tonic water.

By packaging type, the global tonic water market is segmented into bottles and cans.

By distribution channel, the global market is segmented into store-based and non-store-based.

Regional Analysis:

Europe holds the largest share in the global tonic water market due to the growing demand for cocktail mixers in the region. The widespread popularity of alcoholic beverages in Europe has led to a growing demand for tonic water in the region. North America holds the second largest share in the global tonic water market, followed by Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is likely to exhibit rapid growth over the forecast period due to the increasing entry of bars and other establishments in urban areas in the region.

Note : Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

