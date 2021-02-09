Construction Software Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Overview:

(forecast period). Construction software is a series of programs that allow the creation of vector-based representation in 3D format for construction projects of buildings, railways, and roads. It offers a digital database solution for capturing, managing, and presenting building information modeling solutions and also provides flexibility to modify or change the building design managed by software during the project life cycle. Construction software is a virtual construction facility that offers an insight into the actual physical construction of smart devices like tablets, smartphones, and other wearables, in order to achieve simulation and safety features in the building and infrastructure. Increased productivity and efficiency and improved quality and integration are the key factors driving the growth of the global construction software market

Key Players

Sage Group PLC

Oracle Corporation

BuilderTREND

Trimble Inc

Constellation Software Inc.

Comprotex Software Inc.

iSqFt (ConstructConnect)

Procore Technologies Inc.

BuilderMT

Turtle Creek Software

Report Overview

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an overview of the sector’s recent developments in each sub-sector from 2019 to 2023. In this research, MRFR segregated the global construction software market report based on product, application, and region.

Segmentation Table

By Product

Cloud

On-Premise

Web-based.

By Application

General Contractors

Building Owners

Independent Construction Managers

Sub-contractors

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the Construction Software Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America to dominate the global market

North America earned the highest market share of about 32% in 2018, with a market valuation of USD 575.8 million; the market is projected to have a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period. North America is set to dominate the global market for construction software in terms of market share during the assessment period due to the growing popularity of cloud-based construction management software. Among the North American countries, the US held the largest market share due to increasing investment in the construction sector, trailed by Canada and Mexico.

Europe to hold the second spot

Europe held the second-largest market in 2018, valued at USD 499.0 million; the CAGR market is expected to be 7.5%.

Competitive landscape

Market vendors are focusing on expanding their customer base in order to achieve a competitive edge in the market. Numerous strategic initiatives are underway, like strategic alliances and partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers.

