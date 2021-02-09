Digital Photograph Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, The Global Digital Photograph Market is accounted for $42.1 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% to reach $54.01 billion by 2023. The market is driven by innovation in technologies for creating videos and photographs, innovative sensors such as charged couple devices (CCD) and rising demand for ancillary equipment. On the other hand, high initial cost to acquire the camera and need of excellent skills to operate it are inhibiting the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate market share due to higher product penetration, rising disposable income, especially in developing countries as well as Japanese corporations are expected to spend on research and development. North America and Europe contribute significantly to the market growth, because of high purchasing potential of people in the countries of the U.S., the U.K., Canada, France, and Germany.

The key players in global Digital Photograph market are Sony, Canon, Kodak, Panasonic, Fujifilm, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, Olympus, Epson, Nikon, PENTAX and Hewlett-Packard.

Products Covered:

Photo Processing Equipment

Interchangeable Lenses

Camera Cell Phones

Non Reflex

Photo Editing Software

Photo Quality Printers

Digital Card Storage

Other Products

Applications Covered:

Photo Processing

Photography Software

Photo Looks

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

