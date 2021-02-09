Astaxanthin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Astsxanthin market is expected to grow from $ 615.19 million in 2016 to reach $ 1226.14 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 10.3%. Factors such as rising demand for cosmetic products, customers varying preferences towards healthcare & nutraceutical products are fuelling the market. In addition, lack of raw material, inadequate advanced technologies are restricting the market.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2101665-astaxanthin-global-market-outlook-2017-2023

Animal feed is expected to be the fastest growing segment as astsxanthin is used as coloring agent for aquatic animals and livestock to increase color of eggs and meat. On the other hand, the demand for natural astsxanthin is growing rapidly due to consumers rising concerns towards health benefits. Asia Pacific has acquired largest market share followed by North America and the growth is attributed to rising demand for natural astaxanthin from food and beverages sector.

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/14/global-astaxanthin-market-analysis-2021-trends-industry-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026/

Some of the key players in global astaxanthin market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Cyanotech Corporation, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Valensa International, Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, Beijing Ginko Group (BGG), Igene Biotechnology Inc, Piveg, Inc, Fenchem Biotek Ltd, Algatechnologies, Cardax, Inc, Supreme Biotechnologies and Parry Nutraceuticals.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/offshore-decommissioning-market-global-analysis-share-trend-key-players-opportunities-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-28

Applications Covered:

Dietary Supplements

Animal health & aquaculture

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Feed

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-yeast-market-analysis-2020-yeast-industry-size-share-consumption-key-players-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-29

Method of Productions Covered:

Chemical Synthesis

Microalgae Cultivation

Extraction

Fermentation

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/metal-stampings-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-25

Forms Covered:

Liquid Form

Dry Form

Sources Covered:

Petroleum (Synthetic)

Natural Source

o Marine

o Plants

o Yeast & Microbes

o Paracoccus bacteria

o Haematococcus pluvialis

o Pacific sockeye salmon

o Phaffia yeast,

o Shrimp bi-products

Products Types Covered:

Synthetic Astaxanthin

Astaxanthin Rich Paracoccus Bacteria

Pluvialis Microalgae Astaxanthin

Aematococcus

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

https://thedailychronicle.in/