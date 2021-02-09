Global Smoke Detectors Market Research Report 2020

The use of Internet of Things (IoT) in smoke detectors is one of the trends in the smoke detectors market. The smoke detectors using IoT alerts the user of all possible hazards on their mobile devices at all times from anywhere even if they are away from their property. IoT smoke detectors can work efficiently even in buildings with bad network coverage in basements and corners. The smoke detectors using IoT can report on an ongoing fire in real time. In 2018, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a Chinese multinational technology company, launched its plug-and-use NB-IoT smoke detectors with high power efficiency that can run from three to five years on batteries with less than 3000 mAh capacity.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5149042-smoke-detectors-global-market-report-2020-markets-covered

The smoke detectors market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the smoke detectors market in 2019.

The smoke detectors market consists of sales of smoke detectors and related services used for raising alerts by detecting smoke usually associated with fire. Smoke detectors use sensors that detects smoke and raise an audible and/or visual alarm as a warning signal to alert the occupant of fire. Smoke detectors usually only contain smoke sensor. Smoke detectors use batteries or electric power. These systems are being employed in many commercial, industrial, and residential buildings.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/27/global-smoke-detectors-market-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-2026/

The global smoke detectors market was worth $10.09 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.32% and reach $12.41 billion by 2023.

The smoke detectors market covered in this report is segmented by product into photoelectric smoke detector, ionization smoke detector, dual sensor smoke detector and others, by power source into battery powered, hardwired with battery backup and hardwired without battery backup and by end user into residential, commercial, oil, gas & mining, transportation & logistics , telecommunications manufacturing and others.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/goat-milk-infant-formula-market-2021—global-salespricerevenuegross-margin-and-market-share-2021-01-20

The growth of the smoke detector market is restricted by the lack of regular maintenance which leads to the failure of smoke detectors. Smoke detectors require regular maintenance to work efficiently. The lack of regular maintenance of the smoke detectors along with the varied environmental conditions may decrease the efficiency or may cause failure of smoke detectors causing risk to life and property. High ceilings or accumulation of dirt, dust, lint, and small insects can reduce the sensitivity of these detectors towards smoke. The higher up on the ceiling or wall the detector is placed, the harder it is to clean and perform routine quality tests thus making the regular maintenance hard. Smoke detectors do not function properly when placed in high humidity places where they might fail to distinguish between smoke particles and moisture content. According to Local Government Association (LGA) 40% of battery-powered smoke alarms failed to activate in residential fires in England in 2018. In 45% of these cases, smoke alarm failed to activate due to the failure in smoke detector. The lack of reliability on the smoke detectors due to lack of regular maintenance negatively impacts the growth of smoke detectors market.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/multi-factor-authentication-mfa-software-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-18

The increased number of fire incidents in commercial as well as in residential places is driving the growth of smoke detectors market. The use of synthetic building materials and variety of plastics, synthetic textiles in furnishing of commercial and residential buildings has made them vulnerable to fire accidents. Fire accidents leads to severe life and property losses. Early detection of fire through smoke detectors can reduce the risk of life and property due to fire incidents. According to the U.S National Fire Protect Act (NFPA), in 2018, out of the total 499,000 structure fires, 387,000 were residential structure fires whereas 112,000 were nonresidential structure fires. The NFPA in 2017, estimated that fires caused $9.7 billion in property damage—as well as 2,716 civilian deaths and 14,651 civilian injuries. Considering these losses, major number of residential and commercial buildings are required to be equipped with smoke detectors thus positively impacting the growth of the smoke detectors market.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-metabolism-drugs-2020-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-11

In 2017, Honeywell International Inc., a U.S based provider of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems, acquired SCAME Sistemi S.R.L. for an undisclosed amount. Through the acquisition, Honeywell aims to expand its fire business by utilizing new fire and gas safety capabilities of SCAME Sistemi S.R.L. and expanding its product line. SCAME Sistemi S.R.L. is an Italy based provider of all-in-one systems that deliver management of fire and gas detection, and fire extinguishing systems.

Major players in the market are Honeywell International Inc. , Tyco , Siemens AG , Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd, Secom Plc, Unisafe Fire Protection LLC , 3M , Nowatec AS, Johnson Control and Robert Bosch.Smoke Detectors Global Market Report 2020 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global smoke detectors market market.

Reasons to Purchase

• Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

• Identify growth segments for investment.

• Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

• Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

• Benchmark performance against key competitors.

• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the smoke detectors market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Smoke Detectors Market market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider smoke detectors market market, and compares it with other markets.

• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

• The smoke detectors market market section of the report gives context. It compares the smoke detectors market market with other segments of the smoke detectors market market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, smoke detectors market indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: 1) By Product: Photoelectric Smoke Detector; Ionization Smoke Detector; Dual Sensor Smoke Detector; Others; 2) By Power Source: Battery Powered; Hardwired With Battery Backup; Hardwired Without Battery Backup; 3) By End User: Residential; Commercial; Oil, Gas & Mining; Transportation & Logistics; Telecommunications Manufacturing; Others

Companies Mentioned: Honeywell International Inc.; Tyco; Siemens AG; Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd; Kidde

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

https://thedailychronicle.in/