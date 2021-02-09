Antivirus Software MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Overview



The market growth can be accredited to growing numbers of businesses and threats of cyber-attacks. Antivirus software is a web security solution that identifies and secures cyber vulnerabilities and defends cyber terrain from critical threats increasing lethality and operating effectively across the businesses. Every year, business sectors worldwide suffer increased data breaches, often leading to significant financial losses.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10301

List of Key Companies Covered in this Report

Symantec Corporation (US)

ESET

S RO (Slovakia)

Mcafee LLC (US)

Bitdefender (Romania)

Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)

Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

Avast Software SRO (Czech Republic)

F-Secure (Finland)

Fortinet Inc. (US)

ALSO READ : https://www.deviantart.com/shivu111/journal/Antivirus-Software-Market-Research-Report-869076073

https://www.deviantart.com/shivu111/journal/Antivirus-Software-Market-Research-Report-869076073 Data Cyberdefense AG (Nordrhein-Westfalen)

Beijing Qihu Keji Co. Ltd. (China)

Avira Operations GMBH & CO. KG. (Germany)

Tencent (China)

Comodo Security Solutions Inc. (US)

AHNLAB INC. (South Korea)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Cheetah Mobile Inc.(China)

Beijing Rising Information Technology CO. LTD.(China)

Quick Heal Technologies Limited (India)

Recent Developments

December 07, 2020 – NortonLifeLock, the US antivirus provider formerly known as Symantec, announced the acquisition of a German antivirus platform provider Avira to expand into freemium antivirus protection in Europe and other key emerging markets. Simultaneously the company wants to expand its product portfolio from paid antivirus into the freemium tier.

ALSO READ : https://shivani111blog.tumblr.com/post/642021394524307456/antivirus-software-market-research-report-global

https://shivani111blog.tumblr.com/post/642021394524307456/antivirus-software-market-research-report-global December 19, 2020 – Transmosis, a recognized leader in small business cybersecurity protection in the US, announced its partnership with Cysurance, a next-generation cyber insurance solutions provider, to offer fully integrated cyber liability insurance coverage with its next-generation a.i. Software and security operations center. The partnership is expected to streamline and enhance small businesses’ ability to protect against cyberattacks and reduce their overall cyber liability and financial risk.

May 22, 2020 – Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. (India), a cybersecurity and data protection solutions provider, announced Rs 2 crore ($263,222) in Ray Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), a startup specializing in next-generation networking and wireless technology, to accelerate its product innovations and increase its reach in multiple geographies. Ray is building futuristic solutions based on IoT and cloud computing technologies, makes it an ideal partner for the antivirus software maker Quick Heal.

Report Overview

Scope of the Report

ALSO READ : https://shivu21.over-blog.com/2021/02/antivirus-software-market-research-report-global-forecast-till-2026-4.html

Scope of the report covers extensive details of the antivirus software industry, with respect to type, application, and region. The antivirus software market growth rate, along with drivers, opportunities, and challenges, has also been highlighted in the MRFR report. Besides, major trends in the antivirus software market have been studied, focusing on their impact on the growth rate during the forecast period.

Segmentation Table

By Type

Computers

Tablets

Smart Phones

Others

By Application

Enterprises

Individuals

Government

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Regional Analysis

ALSO READ https://topsitenet.com/article/842834-csp-network-analytics-market-important-changes-in-industry-dynamics-by-2023/

North America to Maintain its Winning Streak

North America is expected to dominate the global antivirus software market during the forecast period. Market growth is attributed to the increasing advances in digital technology and the high disposable incomes of demographics. Besides, the increasing adoption of BYOD policy in most organizations and rising cybercrimes in the region foster the antivirus software market share.

The adoption of cloud technology & antivirus software and various mergers, partnerships, and collaborations between players operating in the region boost the market growth. The US leads the regional market, accounting for a significant market share, mainly due to the presence of key technology providers, including NortonLifeLock Inc., Malwarebytes, and Webroot. The US antivirus market is expected to grow significantly during the review period, continuing with the same growth trends.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR),Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R),Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

https://thedailychronicle.in/