A2P Messaging MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

A2P Messaging Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2026

Market Snapshot

Businesses use this messaging technique in several technical modes to communicate with consumers, inform users of online services, or deliver time-sensitive alerts. In these cases, communication is initiated from a business application and not an individual’s mobile phone, as is the case with P2P SMS.

According to MRFR analysis, the global A2P messaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The growth of the subscriber base and increasing adoption among enterprises are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of infrastructure could hinder the growth of this market in the future

By vertical, the market has been segmented into BFSI, media & entertainment, healthcare, education & research, retail & e-commerce, government, utilities & logistics, IT & telecommunications, and others. In 2018, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest market share, whereas the government segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the study period

By region, the A2P messaging market has been categorized as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific led the A2P messaging market with a market value of 16,652.3 million, and it is expected to register the highest market share of 5.4% during the forecast period.

MRFR study identifies some of the prominent key players in the global A2P messaging market, including China Unicom, SAP SE, Vodafone, and Orange, among others. These players adopt strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to improve their position and excel in the global A2P messaging market.

According to MRFR analysis, SAP SE is currently leading the global A2P messaging market in terms of market share. The company is focusing on enhancing its A2P SMS services portfolio to serve a broad customer base. It is strengthening its core competencies, strategic acquisitions, and planning for future investments. The company offers comprehensive services that have strong uptime performance and efficient route monitoring and management. The company also offers extensive technical support and has a global reach. Additionally, the pricing model of the services offered by the company is flexible, making it affordable for small and medium enterprises.

Global A2P Messaging Market was valued at USD 39,702.4 Million in 2019, and it is expected to record a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2026.

Synopsis

Global A2P Messaging Market is segmented based on Service Type, Vertical.

Based on service type, the A2P messaging market has been segmented into transactional services, promotional services, and interactive services. Furthermore, the transactional services segment is further divided into unstructured supplementary service data (USSD), one-time password (OTP) interactive services, and two factor authentication (2FA). The promotional services segment is further divided into Promotional Campaign Services, Pushed Content Services, Inquiry and Search Services

Based on vertical, the A2P messaging market has been segmented into BFSI, media & entertainment, healthcare, education & research, retail and e-commerce, government, utilities & logistics, IT & telecommunications, and others.

Key Developments

In March 2020, Monty Mobile collaborated with Somtel (Somalia), a telecommunication company, to implement two value-added services, namely, missed call alerts and ring back tone

In September 2019, China Unicom Global Limited, a subsidiary of China Unicom, announced its cumulative investment of USD 0.28 billion, along with the Belt and Road countries, in 200 projects for providing premium international communication services, including data connection, IDC service, broadband service, roaming and MVNO services, and system integration, to its customer base.

In April 2019, Monty Mobile formed a partnership with 9Mobile (Nigeria) to sign an A2P SMS hub deal. This partnership offered Monty Mobile the lowest termination rate in the 9Mobile network, while 9Mobile benefited from the SMS firewall solutions offered by Monty Mobile.

In November 2016, Bharti Airtel Limited launched its managed A2P SMS firewall solution, the newest service in the company’s Global Messaging Solutions suite. The newly launched solution would help fix the revenue leakages of customers.

In December 2018, Monty Mobile partnered with PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia (Indonesia), one of the leading mobile communication services providers. The partnership was aimed at assigning Monty Mobile to handle and monetize the international A2P SMS traffic of Hutchison 3 Indonesia.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global A2P Messaging Market has been segmented into the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

Asia-Pacific leads the global A2P messaging market in terms of market share. The Asia-Pacific A2P messaging market has been segmented into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. For analysis, we have considered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak on the Asia-Pacific A2P messaging market. The business for promotional A2P service type is highly impacted. Since shops, malls, and various other institutions are closed, notifications related to discount offers and other marketing-related activities are not being sent to potential clients. China had more than 1.5 billion mobile subscribers by December 2019. However, the country has the largest population in the world and various enterprises prefer messaging over the WeChat application for promotional messages as well as transactional messages

The North American A2P messaging market is divided into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The increasing mobile internet subscriber base, surging digital advertising, rising demand for advanced products, emerging IoT technologies, increasing ICT spending, and rising adoption of mobile technologies across various industry verticals is expected to drive the growth of the regional market throughout the study period

