Drywall and Gypsum Board Market 2021: Industry Top Leading Manufacturers Knauf Middle East, Gypsemna, Gulf Gypsum, Lafarge Group, National Gypsum, Gyptec Iberica

Overview

The resurgent construction sector is promoting the Drywall and Gypsum Board Market greatly. Reports that examine the construction industry have been presented by Market Research Future, which produces reports on industry verticals that appraise the market expansion and prospects. The market is anticipated to seize a CAGR of 5.95% in the duration of the forecast period.

The increased development of the property market is spurring the drywall & gypsum board market to a great extent. Furthermore, the changing consumer lifestyle is spurring the drywall & gypsum board market favorably around the world. Also, the development in the renovation projects is expected to bolster the drywall & gypsum board market in the upcoming period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental evaluation of the drywall & gypsum board market has been conducted on the basis of products, end-users, and regions. Based on the product, the drywall & gypsum board market has been segmented into wallboard, pre-decorated board, ceiling board, and others. Based on the end-user, the drywall & gypsum board market has been segmented into non-residential and residential. The regions included in the drywall & gypsum board market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional assessment of the drywall & gypsum board market has been segmented into the regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is responsible for the principal market share, in 2016, trailed by the European and North American region. The quickly rising construction activities in the region are driving the demand of the drywall & gypsum board market. The economic development in the region has permitted for a better requirement of commercial and institutional infrastructure spaces. This is expected to inspire the advance of the drywall & gypsum board market. The prominent companies in the market are progressively moving their production facilities to meet high potential demand in the Asia Pacific region, chiefly due to the obtainability of low-cost labor and sufficient raw material stocks. The North American region is another key market for the drywall & gypsum board market. The increasing non-residential and residential construction activities are driving the development of the market for drywall & gypsum board. The use of drywall in housing construction in the European region is projected to grow owing to its rising approval. In rest of the world segment, the Middle East & South America regions are anticipated to add, considerably, through the forecast period, primarily owing to altering lifestyle and elevated growth in construction sector.

Competitive Analysis

The upgrades in the mining of natural resources are further supporting market expansion advancement. The instabilities in global currency are predicted to become stable and consequently place a beneficial impact on the market. The upturn of investment into physical capital is estimated to underpin the market’s growth in the forecast period. The market is being distinguished by the instrumental forces that are applying an imposing influence. The improvement of substitute raw material resources is likely to further concentrate on the supply demands in the market. The progress in the efficacy of production facilities is buttressing the market’s growth pace in the coming years. Also, inventions in technology are anticipated to exercise a constructive inspiration on the enhancement of the market. The influence of governmental plans is stirring additional evolution of the market. The revivals carried out in the logistic chain are projected to produce favorable possibilities for progress in the coming period.

The Critical Contenders in The Drywall & Gypsum Board Market are Knauf Middle East (Dubai), Gypsemna Co. LLC (Dubai), Winstone Wallboards Limited (New Zealand), Global Mining Co. LLC (Oman), USG Zawawi Drywall LLC SFZ (Oman), Etex Group (Belgium), Gulf Gypsum Co. (Qatar), National Gypsum Co. (U.S.), Lafarge Group (France), Saint – Gobain Gyproc India Ltd (India), Taishan Gypsum Co. (China), Kingspan Group plc. (Ireland), Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd. (Japan.)., Supress Products, LLC (U.S.), and Gyptec Iberica (Portugal).

