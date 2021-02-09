Logistics Automation Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Logistics Automation Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2024

Market Synopsis

The exponential growth of e-commerce is a major factor propelling the growth of the global logistics automation market. Digitalization has transformed the shopping experience among users and has provided a potential platform for small and medium size vendors, apart from the large-sized vendors. Logistics automation allows industries to improve customer services by providing information in real time; for instance, automation has increased the productivity in transportation, allowing the user to get the information such as freight rates and transportation modes in real time. Moreover, automation in logistics has revolutionized the transportation industry by reducing the errors, resulting in the reduction of expenses, as errors in supply chain can increase the shipping cost. Moreover, with the advancements in technology has led the user to control the process or a machine through mobile gadgets and smartphones. Automation has as increased the working speed and scalability in the logistics industry.

Moreover, the companies present in the global logistics automation markets are developing new solutions, hardware, and software. In 2016, The KION Group acquired Dematic Corp., one of the key players in the supply chain of automation present in US. The acquisition was made to enhance the former’s position in the market. In 2017, Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) signed an agreement to acquire Vanderlande Industries BV—the acquisition was made to improve customer services and to offer automation solutions to industries globally. The companies are focusing on strategies such as partnership, acquisition, and investments in research and development, which are contributing to the growth of the market. However, high capital is required to deploy the logistics automation solutions, as large warehouse facilities require the installation of software, solutions, and automation equipment that increases the expenses of a company, limiting the market for small- and medium-size companies; this acts as a restraint for the global logistics automation market.

Key Players

The key players in the global logistics automation market are Dematic Corp. (US), Daifuku Co., Ltd (Japan), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), Honeywell Intelligrated (US), Murata Machinery Limited(Japan), Knapp AG(Austria), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), SSI Schaefer LLC (UAE), MecaluxSA (Spain),, VITRONIC (Germany), Beumer Group (Germany), Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan), TGW Logistics Group GmbH (Austria), WiseTech Global (Australia), System Logistics SPA (Italy), and Falcon Autotech (UK).

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective product portfolio. There has been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, a strategy the business entities leverage to strengthen their reach to the customers.

Global Logistics Automation, 2018–2024 (USD Billion)

Segmentation

By component, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment has been further segmented into mobile devices, automated guided vehicles, sorting and picking systems, and others

By organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

By application, the market has been segmented into warehouse management and transportation management.

By end user, the market has been segmented into retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, oil & gas, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, automation, aerospace & defense, and others

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The market for global logistics automation market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the period from 2018 to 2024. The geographical analysis of logistics automation has been conducted for North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, and the rest of Asia-Pacific) and the rest of the world (the Middle East and Africa and South America).

At present, North America holds the largest market share being an early adopter of the technology. Moreover, the presence of various manufacturing, transportation, retail, automotive, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries, which are some of the earliest adopters of automation software and solution, are also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region such as XPO Logistics, Americold Logistics, and Honeywell Intelligrated, that offer solutions, services, and software also contributes to the growth of the market.

Europe held the second largest market share in the global logistics automation market in 2018 due to the presence of various global players in the region, such as Jungheinrich AG, Knapp AG, and Swisslog. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market due to the rapid adoption of the technology among the manufacturing, retail, transportation, automation, and other industries.

