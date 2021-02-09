Global and United States Mobile Analytics Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

Petroleum coke, abbreviated coke or petcoke, is a final carbon-rich solid material that derives from oil refining, and is one type of the group of fuels referred to as cokes. Petcoke is the coke that, in particular, derives from a final cracking process–a thermo-based chemical engineering process that splits long chain hydrocarbons of petroleum into shorter chains—that takes place in units termed coker units.

The Petroleum Coke market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Petroleum Coke industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Petroleum Coke market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Petroleum Coke market covered in Chapter 12:

ConocoPhillips

Aluminium Bahrain

CNPC

CPC

Mitsubishi

Reliance

Nippon Coke& Engineering

Sinopec

Landbridge Group

Valero Energy

Shaanxi Coal and Chem

Ferrolux

Indian Oil

Essar Oil

CNOOC

British Petroleum

Carbograf

Saudi Aramco

Shell

MPC

ExxonMobil

Minmat Ferro Alloys

Rain CII

Atha

Sumitomo

Asbury Carbons

Luqing Petrochemical

Aminco Resource

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Petroleum Coke market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Below 5.0% Sulphur

5.0%-6.5% Sulphur

6.5% Sulphur

6.5%-9.0% Sulphur

Above 9.0% Sulphur

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Petroleum Coke market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Power Industry

Smelting

Cement Industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

