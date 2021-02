Global The Connected Car Ecosystem Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020

Summary – A new market study, “The Connected Car Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The growing proliferation of embedded in-vehicle connectivity and smartphone integration platforms has made connected cars one of the fastest growing segments of the IoT (Internet of Things) market. Keen to establish recurring post-sale service revenue streams, all major automotive OEMs are investing in connected car programs. Other ecosystem players, such as mobile operators and telematics specialists, are also vying to gain a larger share of the opportunity. In fact, many mobile operators have expanded beyond their traditional role as connectivity providers, to offer end-to-end connected car platforms directly to automotive OEMs and aftermarket suppliers.

Get free sample report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/574397-the-connected-car-ecosystem-2016-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies-forecasts

By the end of 2016, SNS Research estimates that connected car services will account for $14 Billion in annual revenue, driven by a host of applications, including but not limited to infotainment, navigation, fleet management, remote diagnostics, automatic crash notification, enhanced safety, UBI (Usage Based Insurance), traffic management and semi-autonomous driving.

The “Connected Car Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the connected car ecosystem including OEM connected car programs, enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, applications, collaborative initiatives, regulatory landscape, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts for connected car services from 2016 through to 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 3 connectivity models, 5 application categories, 5 regions and 17 leading countries.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/05/connected-car-ecosystem-2021-market-segmentation-application-technology-amp-market-analysis-research-report-to-2030/

List of Companies Mentioned

21ViaNet Group

3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)

Abalta Technologies

Accenture

Acura

Aeris Communications

Agero

Airbiquity

Alcatel-Lucent

Alibaba Group

Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers

Allstate Insurance Company

Alpine Electronics

Altera Corporation

Amdocs

América Móvil

Analog Devices

AppCarousel

AppDirect

Apple

Arada Systems

ARIB (Association of Radio Industries and Businesses, Japan)

Arynga

Association of Global Automakers

AT&T

AT&T Mobility

ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions, U.S.)

Atmel Corporation

Atos

Audi

Autologic

Automatic Labs

AutoNavi Software

Autonet Mobile

Autotalks

AVnu Alliance

Azuga

B&B Electronics

Baidu

BlackBerry

BMW

Bosch

Bosch SoftTec

Bosch Software Innovations

Bouygues Group

Bouygues Telecom

Bright Box

Broadcom

BYD Auto

C2C-CC (CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium)

Cadillac

CalAmp

CCC (Car Connectivity Consortium)

CCSA (China Communications Standards Association)

CEN (European Committee for Standardization)

CenNavi Technologies

Changan Automobile Company

Chery

China Mobile

China Telecom

China TSP

China Unicom

Cisco Systems

Clarion

Claro

CloudCar

CloudMade

Cobra Automotive Technologies

Cohda Wireless

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/electric-motorcycle-and-scooter-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07

Comtech TCS

Connect One

Connexis

Continental

Covisint

Cox Automotive

Coyote Systems

CPIC (China Pacific Insurance Group)

CSR

Cubic Telecom

Daimler

deCarta

Delphi

DENATRAN (National Road Transport Department, Brazil)

Denso Corporation

DGE

Digi International

Digia

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

DT (Deutsche Telekom)

DTS

EDGE3 Technologies

Elektrobit

eMapgo

Ericsson

ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)

European Commission

FAW Group Corporation

FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles)

FEV Group

Flextronics International

Ford Motor Company

Franklin Wireless

Freescale Semiconductor

Frontier Silicon

Fuji Heavy Industries

Fujitsu Semiconductor

Fujitsu Ten

GAIG (Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group)

Garmin

Geely (Zhejiang Geely Holding Group)

Gemalto

GENIVI Alliance

Gett

GM (General Motors Company)

Google

GSMA

H&D Wireless

Harman International Industries

Hawtai Motor Group

HDS (Hitachi Data Systems)

HERE

Hitachi

Honda Motor Company

HTC Corporation

Huawei

Hughes Telematics

Hyundai Motor Company

iBiquity Digital Corporation

IBM

IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)

iHeartMedia

IMS (Intelligent Mechatronic Systems)

Infineon Technologies

Infiniti

Ingenie

INRIX

INSYS Microelectronics

Intel Corporation

Inthinc Technology Solutions

Inventek Systems

ip-label

ISO (International Organization for Standardization)

ITS America (Intelligent Transportation Society of America)

ITS Australia (Intelligent Transport Systems Australia)

ITS Japan

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aluminium-sulphate-market-2020-key-players-global-trend-industry-size-share-price-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2025-2020-12-29

ITU (International Telecommunications Union)

iWOW Connections

Ixonos

Jaguar Land Rover

Jasper Technologies

Johnson Controls

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Kapsch TrafficCom

Karamba Security

KDDI Corporation

Kia Motors Corporation

KORE Wireless Group

KPN

KT Corporation

Laird

Lantronix

Lesswire

Lexus

LG Electronics

LG Group

LG Uplus

Lincoln Motor Company

Linux Foundation

LoJack

LS Research

Magellan

Magneti Marelli

Mahindra and Mahindra

MasterCard

Mazda Motor Corporation

Mercedes Benz

MIC (MiTAC International Corporation)

Michelin

Microchip Technology

Microsoft Corporation

Microtronics

Minacs

Mio Technology

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Mobileye

Modacom

Mojio

MOSTCO (MOST Cooperation)

Movistar

Multi-Tech Systems

Murata Manufacturing

NEC Corporation

Neoway

Netsize

Nissan Motor Company

NNG

Nokia

Novatel Wireless

Novero

NTT DoCoMo

Nuance Communications

nuTonomy

Nvidia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

OAA (Open Automotive Alliance)

Octo Telematics

ON Semiconductor

OneM2M

OnStar Corporation

OPEN Alliance SIG (Special Industry Group)

OpenCar

Openmatics

Option NV

Oracle

Orange

ORBCOMM

Panasonic Corporation

Pandora Media

Parrot

Pateo Corporation

Peiker

Pioneer Corporation

Pivotal Software

Powermat Technologies

PSA Peugeot Citroen

QiMing Information Technology

QNX Software Systems

Qoros Automotive

Qt Company

Quake Global

Qualcomm

Quectel Wireless Solutions

RacoWireless

RealVNC

Redbend

Redpine Signals

Renault (Groupe Renault)

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch Car Multimedia

Rogers Communications

ROHM Semiconductor

RSA Insurance Group

RTX A/S

SAIC Motor Corporation

Samsung Electronics

SAP

Savari

Scania

SEAT

Seeing Machines

Sierra Wireless

Silicon Laboratories

SIMCom Wireless Solutions

SiriusXM Radio

SK Group

SK Telecom

Skoda Auto

SkyWave Mobile Communications

SoftBank Corporation

SoftBank Mobile Corporation

Sony Corporation

Sony Mobile Communications

Spirent Communications

Spireon

Sprint Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Subaru

Summit Tech

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Symphony Teleca

Synchronoss Technologies

TagStation

Tata Motors

Tech Mahindra

Tele2

Telecom Italia

Telefónica

Telenav

Telenor Connexion

Telenor Group

Teletrac Navman Group

Telit Communications

Telogis

Telstra Corporation

Tesla Motors

TEXA

TI (Texas Instruments)

TIA (Telecommunications Industry Association, U.S.)

TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)

TimaNetworks

Tobii Technology

TomTom

TomTom Telematics

Toshiba Corporation

Toumaz Group

TowerSec

Toyota Motor Corporation

TRA (UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority)

Trafficware

T-Systems

TTA (Telecommunications Technology Association, Korea)

TTC (Telecommunication Technology Committee, Japan)

U.S. DOT (Department of Transport)

U.S. NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)

Uber

U-blox

Ubridge

UIEvolution

Valeo

Vehcon

Veniam

Verizon Communications

Verizon Telematics

Verizon Wireless

Vinli

Visa

Visteon Corporation

Vodafone Automotive

Vodafone Group

VoiceBox Technologies Corporation

Volkswagen

Volvo

W3C (World Wide Web Consortium)

Wind River

Wireless Logic

WirelessCar

WISeKey

Worldline

Xilinx

Xtime

Ygomi

Yogitech

ZF Friedrichshafen

ZTE

Zubie

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/therapy-notes-software-market-analysis-trends-and-forecasts-to-2026-2020-11-26

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/