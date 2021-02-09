Application to Person (A2P) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2025

This report studies the global Application to Person (A2P) SMS market, analyzes and researches the Application to Person (A2P) SMS development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo Co. Ltd.

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom AB

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

AMD Telecom S.A

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Application to Person (A2P) SMS can be split into

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Market segment by Application, Application to Person (A2P) SMS can be split into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

