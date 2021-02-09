Global Video Management Software MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Snapshot

5,855.42 Million in 2019; it is expected to reach USD 18,488.54 Million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 19.48% during the forecast period, 2020–2026.

Video management software helps enterprises to efficiently review and analyze recorded videos through multiple cameras installed on the premise. Video management software forms the core component of any modern-day video surveillance system. Organizations are aiming at safeguarding their physical and capital assets by adopting video management software to inspect real-time information with the help of CCTV cameras or IP network cameras to prevent any security breaches. The core functions offered by VSMinclude real-time viewing of video, video recordings, and automated alarm notifications.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2849

The increasing number of well-publicized infringements suggests that not only do the number of security infringements increase, but they also increase in severity. Security breaches reveal confidential information that also puts exposed users at risk for identity theft, damages the reputations of businesses, and almost always leaves the company responsible for violations of compliance. According to a study conducted by Accenture, security breaches have increased by 11% since 2018 and 67% since 2014. Government, retail, and technology, however, are the three key industries that have shown 95% of breached records since 2016 as these sectors are very common targets due to the high level of personal details found in their records. The sector of video surveillance is no exception. Advances in digital video mean the possibility of hacking linked IP cameras and related devices on the network. The importance of security camera data has led to a new generation of cybercriminals seeking information to steal and sell. This increases the demand for video management software to provide a secure connection to the cameras and alerts to the security system. Thus, the increasing number of security breaches is expected to drive the growth of the global video management software market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://ijeawp.prnews.io/246001-Data-Classification-Market-Research-Report-Global-Forecast-till-2023.html

Key Developments

In April 2020, Axis Communications AB expanded its presence in Linköping, Sweden, by developing an R&D office for software development. The software development office in Linköping will be focused on cloud solutions and developing comprehensive solutions and systems for managing and analyzing videos.

In March 2020, Avigilon Corporation announced new facial recognition features to video management software with Avigilon Control Center (ACC) 7.6. This is expected to enable corporate customers to monitor and track their facilities via AI-enabled features and analytics. This is highly featured with robust controls to ensure complete accessibility of list data.

In June 2018, AxxonSoft launched its product, Axxon Next VMS, with version 4.3.2. The new release introduces new capabilities in video analytics and forensic search. The deployment of several cameras’ feeds into a single panoramic view with centralized server management.

Market Segmentation

ALSO READ : https://penzu.com/p/bc9bd485

By Solution: Video intelligence/analytics, case management, advanced video management (data integration), custom application management, intelligent streaming, mobile application, navigation management, storage management, and security management

By Technology: Analog-based and IP-based

By Deployment: Cloud-based and On-premise

By Organization Size: Small and medium enterprises and large enterprises

By Vertical: BFSI, retail & E-commerce, government, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, public transportation, and others

Regional Analysis

· North America is dominating the global video management software market owing to the wide adoption of video surveillance systems by enterprises. Adding to it, the increasing number of applications, both commercial and industrial, is driving the North American VMS market. The other factors driving the regional market include the presence of advanced technologies in the region, the falling prices of cameras, a gradual shift from analog to IP cameras, and an increased preference amongst users for IP-based systems. However, asymmetric internet speeds are likely to obstruct the market growth

ALSO READ https://topsitenet.com/article/835310-conversational-ai-market-prospects-and-growth-assessment-to-2024/

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR),Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R),Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

https://thedailychronicle.in/