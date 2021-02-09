Categories
Global The VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2017-2030

Summary – A new market study, “The VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

 

VoLTE (Voice over LTE) technology allows a voice call to be placed over an LTE network, enabling mobile operators to reduce reliance on legacy circuit-switched networks.  Powered by IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) architecture, VoLTE brings a host of benefits to operators ranging from the ability to refarm legacy 2G and 3G spectrum to offering their subscribers a differentiated service experience through capabilities such as HD voice and video telephony.

First deployed by South Korean operators in 2012, VoLTE is beginning to gain momentum globally. As of Q4’2016, more than 80 mobile operators have commercially launched VoLTE services, and several roaming and interoperability agreements are already in place.

 

SNS Research estimates that VoLTE service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 34% between 2016 and 2020. By the end of 2020, VoLTE subscribers will account for more than $200 Billion in revenue. Although traditional voice services will constitute a major proportion of this figure, nearly 15% of the revenue will be driven by video calling and supplementary services.

 

The “VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the VoLTE ecosystem including enabling technologies, key market drivers, challenges, collaborative initiatives, regulatory landscape, standardization, opportunities, operator case studies, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for VoLTE smartphone shipments, subscriptions, service revenue and infrastructure investments from 2016 till 2030. The forecasts cover 7 individual submarkets and 6 regions.

 

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

 

