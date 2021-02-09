Global ProSe (Proximity Services) for LTE & 5G Networks Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2017-2030

Summary – A new market study, “ProSe (Proximity Services) for LTE & 5G Networks: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

First introduced in Release 12 of the 3GPP specifications, ProSe (Proximity Services) is a D2D (Device-to-Device) technology that allows LTE devices to detect each other and to communicate directly. It relies on multiple enhancements to existing LTE standards including new functional elements and a “sidelink” air interface for direct connectivity between devices.

In comparison to existing D2D and proximity networking technologies, ProSe offers several distinct benefits including but not limited to better scalability, manageability, privacy, security and battery-efficiency. At present, efforts to commercialize ProSe are being spearheaded by the public safety and critical communications sector, amid the ongoing transition from legacy LMR (Land Mobile Radio) systems to LTE networks.

Although initial investments in ProSe-enabled devices will be driven by the public safety and critical communications sector, there also exists a much larger opportunity in the commercial arena. Mobile operators can leverage ProSe to offer a range of B2B, B2B2C and B2C services that rely on proximity, including advertising, social networking, gaming, relaying traffic for wearables and V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) connectivity.

By the end of 2025, SNS Research estimates that mobile operators can pocket as much $17 Billion in ProSe based annual service revenue. Up to 55% of this revenue figure will be attributable to proximity advertising.

The “ProSe (Proximity Services) for LTE & 5G Networks: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the ProSe market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, use cases, applications, business models, pre-commercial case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain and strategic recommendations. The report also presents forecasts for ProSe-enabled device shipments and ProSe based mobile operator service revenue from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts cover multiple submarkets and 6 regions.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

– ProSe technology

– Market drivers and barriers

– Sidelink air interface and spectrum bands

– ProSe discovery and direct communication services

– ProSe coverage scenarios and modes of operation

– ProSe reference architecture, key functional elements and interfaces

– 3GPP standardization efforts for ProSe

– Competing D2D and proximity networking technologies

– Key applications, business models and monetization strategies

– Case studies of pre-commercial ProSe engagements

– Industry roadmap and value chain

– Strategic recommendations for key ecosystem players including chipset suppliers, device OEMs, infrastructure vendors, public safety agencies and mobile operators

– Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

ProSe Device Shipments & Revenue

Submarkets

– Public Safety & Critical Communications

– Commercial Sector

Form Factor Segmentation

– Smartphones

– Tablets

– Wearables

– Vehicle Mount Devices

– V2X Devices

– Other Devices

Regional Markets

– Asia Pacific

– Eastern Europe

– Middle East & Africa

– Latin & Central America

– North America

– Western Europe

ProSe Based Mobile Operator Service Revenue

Submarkets

– Advertising

– Social Networking

– V2X Connectivity

– Public Safety & Critical Communications

– Other Applications

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

– How big is the ProSe opportunity?

– What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

– How will the ecosystem evolve by segment and region?

– What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

– How big is the ProSe service revenue opportunity for mobile operators?

– How will ProSe help public safety agencies in replacing legacy LMR systems with LTE and 5G networks?

– How will consolidation in the chipset ecosystem affect the adoption of ProSe?

– How can ProSe deliver localized V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) connectivity?

– What strategies should chipset suppliers, device OEMs and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

– In comparison to existing D2D and proximity networking technologies, ProSe offers several distinct benefits including but not limited to better scalability, manageability, privacy, security and battery-efficiency.

– At present, efforts to commercialize ProSe are being spearheaded by the public safety and critical communications industry. The ongoing transition from legacy LMR systems to LTE networks is expected to trigger the very first investments in ProSe-enabled devices, as direct communication between devices is an essential requirement for users in this domain.

– In the commercial area, mobile operators can leverage ProSe to offer a range of B2B, B2B2C and B2C services that rely on proximity including advertising, social networking, gaming, relaying traffic for wearables and V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) connectivity.

– By the end of 2025, SNS Research estimates that mobile operators can pocket as much $17 Billion in ProSe based annual service revenue. Up to 55% of this revenue figure will be attributable to proximity advertising.

