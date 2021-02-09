Cloud Video Streaming Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Cloud Video Streaming Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2023

Market Synopsis of Cloud Based Video Streaming Market: Market Scenario: Amazon web services is one of the leading player in cloud video streaming market. It is a leading cloud computing technology provider and video services offered by it can be accessed over HTTP using REST and SOAP protocol. A-frame is one of the major player in cloud based video market. It is a private cloud asset management platform that majorly produced professional TV/Video content.

. The cloud based services is adopted by both small and medium enterprises. The factors contributing towards the growth of cloud services in the region is collaboration between government and network companies, institutional partners and large scale investment by enterprises towards outsourcing video streaming solutions and services.

The cloud video streaming market is segmented on the basis of components, streaming type, cloud deployment and vertical. By type it comprises of live streaming, video on demand streaming and video hosting. Live streaming is the collaboration between television watching and content of the internet. Live streaming requires a fast internet connection and also requires computer devices such as tablets, laptops, desktops, smart TVs, smartphones and other device through which video content can be streamed. Live streaming has great impact on globalization as it is facilitating people to know other parts of the world. It is a whole new exposure to varied cultures, tradition, food, sport and many more. It is primarily impacting the entertainment industry owing to the busy life schedule, people are able to watch their favorite TV show, news, plays, speeches and sports. It has also empowered education industry by live streaming the lecture, distant education, math’s calculative methods and live show on cooking techniques. It also helps in holding meeting for business purpose that results into faster and better results for business operation.

The cloud video streaming market is expected to grow at approximately USD 16.6 Billion by 2023, at 18.9% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the cloud video streaming market are- A-frame (U.K.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Encoding.Com (U.S.), Forbidden Technologies (U.K.), Haivision Hyperstream (U.S.), Microsoft Azure (U.S.), Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Sorenson Media (U.S.) among others.

Segments: Cloud video streaming market for segment on the basis of components, streaming type, service, deployment and vertical.

Cloud Video Streaming Market by Components: Components: Media Player

JW Player

Adobe Flash Player & Adobe AIR

iOS media player

Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Cloud Video Streaming Market by Streaming Type:

Live Streaming

Video on demand streaming

Video Hosting

Cloud Video Streaming Market by Cloud Deployment:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Cloud Video Streaming Market by Vertical:

Media & Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Government

Others

