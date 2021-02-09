Global China Pumps and MotorsMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Pumps and Motors Scope and Market Size

Pumps and Motors market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pumps and Motors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Submersible pumps

Diaphragm pumps

High pressure pumps

Intelligent Pumps

Cryogenic pumps

Gear Motors

Motor Control Center

Motor Soft Starters

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors

AC Drives

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas

Waste Water Treatment

Industrial

Medical

Pharmaceutical

Mining

Chemical

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Pumps and Motors market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Pumps and Motors market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Emerson

Sulzer Ltd.

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India)

Halliburton

Cat Pumps

Sehwa Tech

Yamada Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Nanjing High Speed & Accurate Gear Group Co., Ltd

Crompton Greaves Limited

