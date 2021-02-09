Global China Pumps and MotorsMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Pumps and Motors Scope and Market Size
Pumps and Motors market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pumps and Motors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Submersible pumps
Diaphragm pumps
High pressure pumps
Intelligent Pumps
Cryogenic pumps
Gear Motors
Motor Control Center
Motor Soft Starters
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors
AC Drives
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil and Gas
Waste Water Treatment
Industrial
Medical
Pharmaceutical
Mining
Chemical
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Pumps and Motors market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Pumps and Motors market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Emerson
Sulzer Ltd.
Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India)
Halliburton
Cat Pumps
Sehwa Tech
Yamada Corporation
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
Nanjing High Speed & Accurate Gear Group Co., Ltd
Crompton Greaves Limited
