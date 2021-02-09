Prescribed Health Apps Market SWOT Analysis, Demand and Emerging Trends

Prescribed Health Apps Market Global Trends By Operating System (Windows, Androids, iPhones) By Devices (Diabetes management device, multi-parameter tracker, cardiac monitoring device) and End User Analysis By New Technology, and Industry Forecast to 2024.

The growth of mobile apps was 38.1% whereas medical apps growth was 49.1%. The Prescribed health apps market size is expected to grow annually at the rate of about 47.6% CAGR.

Prescribed health apps are software applications designed to provide health services over mobile devices. They assist patients by managing their medical condition in real-time and gaining advice from medical professionals via the mobile phone. As per the data provided by NCBI, around 68% of the US population owns a prescribed health app in their smartphone. Such proliferated use of health-based apps is giving momentum to the growth in the prescribed health apps market during the forecast period with a lack of awareness of health apps and hesitation in the adoption of the same is likely to hinder the ascension of the prescribed health apps market.

The prescribed health apps market segmented by type, device, application, and end-user.

By type: Windows, Android, iPhone, and others.

By device: multi-parameter tracker, cardiac monitoring device, diabetes management device, and others.

By application: lifestyle management, disease management, fitness, nutrition, and diet, medication adherence, and others.

By end-user: home care, specialty centers, hospitals, sand others.

Traditional players are developing healthcare applications to digitize their offerings and gain a larger consumer base.

AirStrip Technologies, Sanofi, LifeWatch AG, Cerner Corporation, iHealth Lab, BioTelemetry Inc., Apple, Inc., and others are some of the major players in the prescribed health apps market.

Prescribed Health apps Market Regional Information:

Asia Pacific (APAC), the Americas, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe.

North America

Globally, North America region is leading market for Health apps. North America dominates the domain of healthcare information technology i.e. eHealth or digital health. The technology growth in electronic health to smartphones apps in medical field has increased the market opportunity for personal healthcare apps. Furthermore, the time taken to development and upgrade the applications have more reasons to ensure that the designed phase to optimized.

Europe

Europe region is also showing high growth in Health apps. European countries like Germany and UK are countries that are more into Health apps. Europe has played an important role in development of healthcare apps. The European commission has launched a public consultation on mobile health on Green paper, where users using health apps can comment on the barriers and issues related to the use of health apps. These are the few factors that help in increasing the growth of health apps in Europe.

Presence of advanced telecommunication networks and a plethora of platforms for professionals to offer their expertise to patients can bolster the global prescribed health apps market demand in the coming years. The use of mobile applications by healthcare consumers is a positive indicator of the potential of the market. Seed funding and rising interest by venture capital firms can boost the market demand. In 2019, Xealth, a U.S. company gained funding from Philips, Novartis, ResMed, and McKesson Ventures.

