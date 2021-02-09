Global Kombucha Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Among health conscious people, green tea sells like hotcakes. Therefore, they are attracted to Kombucha which is fermented with a fungus of the green or black tea that is known as “symbiotic culture of acetic acid (vinegar) bacteria and yeast,” or “SCOBY.”Aloe vera, basil, berries, citrus, and ginger are used for flavoring the drink. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report that conjectures steady growth for the global Kombucha market between 2017 and 2023.

The global Kombuch market has been segmented on the basis of the distribution channel, packaging, types, and lastly, the region. On the basis of the distribution channel, this market has been segmented into store-based and non-store based. Among these, the store-based distribution channel is expected to hold the major market share during the forecast period. Non-store based distribution channels include e-commerce platforms. Based on packaging, the market is segmented into glass, metal, plastic, and others. During the forecast period, the plastic segment is expected to hold a major market share in the market. It is also expected to grow at a substantial rate over this period. By the types, the market has been segmented into black tea, green tea, and others. According to the report, green tea segment appears to be gaining the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The regional segmentation of the global Kombuch market segments the market into regional markets namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). Among all regional markets, North America holds the lion’s share because of increasing healthy lifestyle among people. In this region, majority Kombucha manufacturers are based in the United States of America (USA) and Canada. Thus, these two are the biggest markets in North America, followed by Mexico, another significant market in this region. With the trend of healthy diet and lifestyle increasing in Europe as well, as a market, Europe is projected to have substantial growth over the forecast period. In this region, the biggest markets include France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom (UK).

Segments

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is gaining traction for market owing to changing lifestyle and consumption pattern in developing countries. Moreover, growing health-conscious population and increasing awareness for the product are expected to surge the growth of the Kombucha industry in this region. For the rest of the world, Kombucha industry is projected to have steady growth.

Latest Industry News

Kombucha brand Health-Ade Kombucha has partnered Tone It Up, a healthy lifestyle brand and fitness community, founded by Katrina Scott and Karena Dawn,the globally recognized wellness duo. This partnership will mark the debut of the first co-branded kombucha this summer. 22 AUG 2018

The coffee chain Starbucks has announced to sell its own line of the trendy fermented tea, kombucha. Starbucks (SBUX) is offering six flavors of kombucha under its Evolution juice brand. 10 AUG 2018

Key Players

The key players in the global Kombuch market include Buchi Kombucha (USA), GT’s Kombucha (USA), Kevita, Inc. (Canada), Kombucha Wonder Drink (USA), Kosmic Kombucha (USA), Live Soda Kombucha (USA), Makana Beverages Inc. (USA), Nesalla Kombucha (USA), and Reed’s Inc (USA).

