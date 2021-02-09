Global Disposable Gloves MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Overview

Global Disposable Gloves Market is projected to reach a volume of 708.87 Billion units by 2026, at a 9.41% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026.

The report covers segmentation and market dynamics for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Disposable gloves are considered as one of the major categories for personal safety across several industries and sectors. An increase in demand from the healthcare sector due to the COVID 19 pandemic is expected to boost the market in the short-term scenario. Disposable gloves act as a shield, providing protection to healthcare workers against contagious infections.

Segmental Analysis

Global Market for Disposable Gloves has been segmented based on Type and Application.

Based on type, the global market has been segmented into natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, and others. In 2019, the natural rubber segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.55%, with a market size of 141.26 billion units. It is projected to register an 8.48% CAGR during the projected timeframe.

Based on application, the global market has been segmented into medical, examination, surgical, food service, clean room, and others. In 2019, the medical segment accounted for the largest market share of 32.78%, with market size of 108.83 billion units. It is projected to register an 8.68% CAGR over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

. The market is highly competitive, with all the players continually competing to gain a larger market share. High competition, rapid advances in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and stringent environmental regulations are some of the critical factors that could restrain market growth. The vendors compete in terms of cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors must provide cost-effective and efficient products to survive and succeed in a competitive market environment.

The growth of the vendors is dependent on market conditions, government support, and industrial development. Thus, the vendors should focus on expanding their presence and improving their services. Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Rubberex, Semperit AG Holding, Ansell Ltd., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, and Cardinal Health are a few of the key players operating in the global market. These companies compete in terms of availability, quality, price, and technology and consider product development as their key growth strategy in the global disposable gloves market. Although the international players dominate the market, regional and local players with small market shares also have a significant presence. The international players may strengthen their presence in the global market by heavily investing in product development during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the report on the Global Disposable Gloves Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The flourishing healthcare industry in North America has enabled the disposable gloves market to generate significant revenue from this region. The steadily growing chemical industry provides huge scope for the growth of the disposable gloves market. In the US, OSHA amended several norms regarding personnel protection equipment standards, creating a scope for the regional market’s growth. Furthermore, major manufacturers in the US provide ample opportunities for significant growth during the forecast period.

