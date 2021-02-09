Global Latex Gloves MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Highlights

Global Latex Gloves Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8% between 2020 and 2026. Latex gloves are made from natural material (rubber) and are disposable items used during medical examinations and procedures to prevent cross-contamination between healthcare professionals and patients. Examination gloves are made in XS, S, M, and L sizes. Some brands also manufacture size XL. Healthcare professionals use gloves for examination and surgery. Surgical gloves are sized more specifically since they are worn for a much longer period and require excellent dexterity. Latex gloves offer benefits such as proper fit to the skin, good touch sensitivity, cost-effectiveness, suitability for extended use, elasticity & strength and, most importantly, biodegradability.

In 2019, North America Contributed Significantly to the Latex Gloves Market in Terms of Share: MRFR

Based on region, the global latex gloves market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the World. In 2019, North America was the leading market for latex gloves in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing prevalence of diseases and rising demand for sterile gloves. The market in North America is projected to register significant growth during the forecast period. Emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific are expected to witness high growth from 2020 to 2026 due to the increasing patient population and growing healthcare industry in the region. Among developing countries, the markets in Brazil, China, and India are expected to witness robust growth between 2020 and 2026, due to growing investments by the governments of these countries to improve healthcare facilities. The global latex gloves market has been segmented into four major categories, namely form, sterile type, end users, and region. Based on the form, the latex gloves market is segmented into powdered gloves and non-powdered gloves. Non-powdered gloves find more applications in surgeries and other sensitive procedures. Based on sterile type, the latex gloves market has been segmented into sterile gloves and non-sterile gloves. The sterile gloves segment is likely to have higher demand during the forecast period due to the rising preference of healthcare providers for using sterile gloves to avoid contamination. Based on end users, the global latex gloves market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic imaging centers, rehabilitation centers, and others. The hospital end-user segment is likely to hold a significant share of the global market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and shares for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the World. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global latex gloves market by form, sterile Type, End-User and Region.

Powdered

Non-powdered

Sterile

Non-sterile

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

Prominent players in the global latex gloves market include Ansell Healthcare (US), Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Malaysia), Cardinal Health (US), Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Malaysia), Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Malaysia), Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia), Clean Q Grip (Malaysia), MREPC MARKETPLACE (Malaysia), SHIELD Scientific (The Netherlands), Rubberex (Malaysia), UG Healthcare (Malaysia), and Valutek (US).

