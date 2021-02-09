Global China Term Life InsuranceMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Term Life Insurance Scope and Market Size

Term Life Insurance market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Term Life Insurance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Level Term Life Insurance

Decreasing Term Life Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital and Direct Channels

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Term Life Insurance market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Term Life Insurance market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal and General…

