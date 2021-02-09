Food Waste Management Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Highlights

The global food waste management market is growing continually mainly due to the rapidly spreading awareness about waste management and the technological advancements that are increasingly providing solutions for waste management. Management of food waste also delivered some unique advantages such as the generation of electricity, biogas/ natural gas, and compost fertilizers while creating a healthy environment to live. These advantages have further escalated the market on the global platform.

Acknowledging the potential of the market to grow further, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report confirms that the global food waste management market is projected accrue voluminously by 2023, registering approximately 6.1 % CAGR during the review period (2018 to 2023).

Large amounts of food waste coupled with the lack of land resources creates a situation where the capacity to treat the waste falls short, polluting the environment including air and water. This further promotes the demand for developing the landfills to make a proper residential area to live with a healthy environment.

Food waste is the quality waste which can be reused as protein for animals, and the remaining can be passed to a composting process in a treatment facility that can produce fertilizers.

Food waste management provides some alternative solutions that could also create a circular economy such as generating energy.

With the help of anaerobic digesters filled with bacteria that can break down the material produce biogas containing methane which is further used to produce electricity. Besides, some amount of the biogas can also be converted into compressed natural gas to be used in vehicles as a cleaner biofuel.

Additional factors substantiating the market growth include food processing wastages, burgeoning food & beverages industry, and the implementation of advanced systems such as aerobic and anaerobic digestion processes used for recycling food waste that has proven to be significantly effective in controlling the food wasted in the supply chain.

Furthermore, government initiatives are acting as a dominant driving force for the market growth, increasingly spreading awareness towards the advantages of saving food resources, adopting food waste management. As a result, the food waste management market is increasingly garnering traction, worldwide.