Metering pumps Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

A metering pump helps in the accurate measurement of the volumetric flow rate by moving a precise volume of liquid in a specified period. They are ideally suited for pumping a wide of liquids across diverse industry verticals where precise flow rate is essential. The global metering pumps market has gained traction in recent years and stood at USD 3.70 Bn in 2016. Market Research Future (MRFR) has identified some key trends and factors governing the global metering pumps market in its latest study and has projected a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2016-2023. MRFR has further asserted that the market would reach USD 5.30 BN by the end of 2023.

Metering pumps are also referred to as chemical dosing pumps or chemical injection pumps owing to their extensive usage in the chemical industry. Metering pumps are used to pump chemicals, solutions, and other liquids. Metering pumps are invariably used in high-pressure chromatography which is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Metering pumps are able to move liquids ranging from thick to thin and can very well control the flow rate. Moreover, they are suitable for moving liquids that are corrosive, expensive, or hazardous. Expansion of the chemical industry bodes well for the metering pumps market.

The waste and wastewater industry is also responsible for generating considerable demand within the metering pumps market. Metering pumps facilitate accurate delivery of chemical additives in the water treatment process. In the food industry, they are used for the blending of liquids in food processing plants. Metering pumps are essential in the beverage industry for dosage/injection purpose. Stringent regulatory norms pertaining to safety of drinking water, and increased quality standards in the food industry is also auguring well for the metering pumps market. Metering pumps are also used for oil & gas applications. They aid in the reduction of frictional losses while moving oil or liquid natural gas in pipelines.

Introduction of advanced and improved metering pumps have also aided the growth of the metering pumps market significantly. Such pumps integrate digital technologies and have improved the monitoring capabilities of metering pumps. They have resulted in reduced maintenance and improved process control.

Segmentation

The global metering pumps market has been segmented based on type and application.

By type, the metering pumps market has been segmented into diaphragm and piston.

By application, the water & wastewater treatment, petrochemical, chemical, oil & gas, and others.

Competitive Landscape

Injection Technical Control Incorporation (Spain), Prominent Dosiertechnik GmbH (Germany), Milton Roy Company (U.S.), Seko S.P.A. (Italy), IDEX Corporation (U.S.), Swelore Engineering Private Limited (India), Mcfarland-Tritan LLC (U.S.), SPX Flow Technology Norderstedt GmbH (Germany), Lewa GmbH (Germany), and Seepax GmbH (Germany) are the eminent players in the metering pumps market.

Regional Analysis

The APAC metering pump market is a worthwhile one and is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period. The region has attracted considerable domestic as well as foreign investment in the manufacturing sector. Besides, the region provides the advantages of economies of scale due to the availability of relatively cheap labor and low-cost raw materials. Moreover, favorable government regulations are helping the market flourish in the region. Spiraling growth of end-use industries is also a key factor in enhancing the growth of the market. China is the single largest end user for metering pumps and is expected to capture the largest share of the market.

Industry Updates

ProMinent Fluid Controls, Inc., a manufacturer, and seller of equipment and pre-engineered automated systems for metering, control, and measurement announced that it is going to launch its new metering technology solutions for digital fluid management for commercialization in 2019.

