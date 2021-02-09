Vibration Control System MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Overview

Vibration control system is an isolation system that dynamically

reacts to the incoming vibrations from various machine structures. The

vibration control system is designed for dynamic signal analysis including

machine monitoring, order tracking, modal analysis, and acoustic analysis. This

system is built to withstand the rigors of the testing environment with

long-lasting durability. For instance, vehicle security, a leading manufacturer

of vibration test controllers, dynamic signal analyzers, and condition

monitoring equipment has designed a vibration control system software for a

wide range of vibration and shock testing customers from various industry

verticals, such as automotive, aerospace, military, testing labs, and

electronics.

The global vibration control system market is segmented on the

basis of system type, component, industry vertical, application, sales channel,

and region. On the basis of system type, the market has been segmented into

vibration control, automation control, and motion control. On the basis of

component, the market has been segmented into hardware and software. On the

basis of industry vertical, the market has been segmented into automotive,

aerospace and defence, electronics, military, healthcare, and others.

On the basis of system type, the automation control system is

projected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period due to the

rising demand for automation vibration control system from power plants and oil

& gas industries. The motion control system segment is also projected to

grow at steady rate over the forecast period, due to growing adoption from

aerospace and defence sector. Lord Corporation, one of the prominent players in

the market, developed vibration, motion and noise control solutions for the

aerospace and defense sectors, where it offers service solutions to commercial

fixed wing, commercial rotary wing, and the military, worldwide.

On the basis of component, the hardware system segment is

projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is due

to growing adoption of sensors, controllers, actuators, and pilot & crew

communication systems from various industry verticals operating in this market.

The software segment is projected to witness higher growth during the forecast

period, due to the growing industrialization from developed and developing

regions.

Segmentation based on industry verticals, the aerospace and

defence segment is projected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast

period due increase in aviation passenger traffic globally and developing

aerospace and defence infrastructure from emerging country such as China,

India, Mexico, and Brazil. Furthermore, the rise in the processing,

manufacturing and logistics sectors along with continuous growth in tourism and

hospitality sectors, drive the demand for vibration control system.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North

America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is

projected to witness growing demand for vibration control systems due to

growing automotive, healthcare and electronics industries, where these systems

are widely used.

Major Players

The Major Players considered for the study of global vibration

control system market include Sentek Dynamics Inc. (US), Lord Corporation (US),

Spektra Schwingungstechnik Und Akustik GmbH Dresden (Germany), Technical

Manufacturing Corp., (US), Gerb Vibration Control Systems, Inc., (US), Müpro

Services GmbH (Germany), Hutchinson (France), Dynatronic Corporation Ltd.

(China), Cooper Standard (US), amd Crystal Instruments (US).

This research report provides insights into various levels of

analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading

industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the

target segments by providing views on the emerging & high-growth segments.

The market data comprises the necessary assessment of the competitive scenarios

and strategies in the global vibration control system market, including

high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments.

The project report further provides both – historical market values and pricing

& cost analysis.

