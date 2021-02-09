Global Automotive IndustryInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The automotive industry has witnessed a significant uptick in production and sales in recent years mainly owing to an increased demand in emerging markets. At the same time, disruptive technologies are opening new avenue for the industry, which the focus steady shifting towards segments such as autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles. Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global automotive industry will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.78% during the projection period (2018-2024). In terms of volume, the industry is expected to reach 1,13,366 thousand units by 2024 up from 96,804 thousand units in 2017.

Infrastructure developments such as construction of highways and roads in developing countries has augured well for the automotive sector. Moreover, increased efforts to improve road transportation in order to caters the need of daily passengers is reflecting favourably on the sector.

The automotive industry has continued to expand with new entrants try to develop a niche. Multi-domain companies entering the industries are striving to fend off competition from tradition players by introduction innovation automotive solutions. Many automotive companies are investing heavily on product innovation in order to ensure future sustainability.

The automotive industry in broadly bifurcated into commercial vehicle vertical and passenger vehicle vertical. These verticals collectively cover a wide range of vehicles, which include trucks, buses, utility vans, sedans, hatchbacks, coupes, etc.