Automotive Motor Oil MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Overview

The Global Automotive Motor Oil Market is expected to be valued at USD 28.30 Million metric tons by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period (2019–2026).

The report covers segmentation and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. The automotive motor oil is used to reduce metal-to-metal contact in order to minimize overall friction and reduce damage. The main advantage of motor oil is to protect and improve the overall functioning of engines in passenger car and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Moreover, the passenger car motor oils are made from a combination of base oils that are obtained from petroleum-based hydrocarbons. Such oils prevent the occurrence of corrosion and rust as well as obstruct the formation of deposits in the engine. There are four types of automotive motor oil which includes conventional motor oil, high-mileage motor oil, synthetic blend motor oil, and full synthetic motor oil.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the Key Industry Participants of the Global Automotive Motor Oil Market are Chevron Corporation (US), BP PLC (UK), Total (France), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China), Petro‐Canada Lubricants Inc. (Canada), GP Petroleums Ltd (India), Caltex Australia (Australia), Petromin Corporation (Saudi Arabia), China National Petroleum Corporation (China).

Exxon Mobil aims to increase its share in the global automotive motor oil market and expand its revenue by investing in proprietary technologies. It is focused on product development and acquisitions for catering to the changing requirements of the automotive industry. For instance, in June 2018, the company acquired PT Federal Karyatama for strengthening its market position in Indonesia.

Shell is working in collaboration with customers, governments, business partners, investors, and other stakeholders for strengthening its position in the global market. It is focused on producing low-carbon emission automotive motor oil to cater to the changing needs of the automotive industry. It aims to increase its production capacity by acquiring new production sites and expanding its production base by increasing its capital investments, which is expected to reach USD 30 billion by 2020.

Segmental Analysis

The global market for automotive motor oil market is segmented based on type, sales channel, and vehicle type. By type, the global automotive motor oil market is segmented into conventional, synthetic blend, full synthetic, and high mileage. The synthetic blend segment held the largest market share in 2018. The synthetic blend is also called semi-synthetic oil, which is manufactured from conventional and synthetic oil. This oil is manufactured to derive the benefits of both synthetic and conventional oil, while reducing their drawbacks. The synthetic blend provides much better protection and performance.

By sales channel, the market is segmented as Quick Lube, Independent Workshop, Maintenance/Repair Shop, FWS/OEM dealership Service Station, Truck Stop. The Quick Lube segment held the largest market share in 2018. Quick lube service center provides quick, easy, and trusted services to customers to maintain their vehicles. The quick lube service center is primarily focused on the optimization of service quality, employee training and linking the manufacturers, dealers, and repair shops with each other.

By vehicle type, the passenger car (PCMO) segment is expected to dominate the market. The increase in demand for passenger cars is primarily driven by the emerging-middle and upper-middle income groups. As the sale of the passenger cars is rapidly increasing, with growing economy of developing regions, the expected global increase in spending capacity all over the world, and the focus on reducing fuel consumption, vehicular pollution, and overall vehicle maintenance and operating cost are expected to raise the demand for automotive motor oil.

Regional Analysis

Geographic analysis of the global automotive motor oil market spans across Europe, Americas, Greater China, Asia-Pacific.

In 2018, Europe dominated with a value of USD 6.31 million metric tons. The regional market value is expected to reach USD 7.47 million metric tons by 2026 with 2.1%CAGR during the forecast period. Europe is one of the prominent markets in the global automotive motor oil market. . The region strategically focuses to achieve a 20% reduction of emission by 2020. The European Union has set several standards for CO2 (carbon dioxide) and CO (carbon monoxide) emissions, which boost the demand for automotive motor oil. Also, manufacturers strategically make investments in the development of automotive motor oil to meet the standard specification regarding emissions. Considering the growing transport sector in Europe, the government agreed to target an emission reduction and set a sustainability-criteria to control fuel emission.The presence of major automotive companies, stringent government norms regarding emission control, and increased investment in the development of automotive motor oil will boost the revenue of Europe/AME during the forecast period. According to the International Trade Centre Statistics of 2018, there has been an increase in the export volume of diesel engines across Europe, which is expected to increase the demand for automotive motor oil. Furthermore, the growing number of service station and distribution facilities along with online sales of motor oil further increases the demand for automotive motor oil in these countries. The UK, Germany, and France are expected to witness steady growth in automotive motor oil market due to the presence of major automotive motor oil manufacturers, increased awareness regarding the replacement of oil to enhance vehicle performance and reduce emission, and the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

In 2018, the Americas held the second largest market share in the automotive motor oil market. The region has substantial growth and is expected to exhibit consistent growth during the forecast period. The countries in the region have a large number of premium and luxury passenger cars, which increases the demand for automotive motor oil. The Petroleum Quality Institute of America is working with automotive motor oil manufacturers for the development, quality, and integrity of lubricants and working to reduce the cost of manufacturing advanced lubricants such as synthetic blend for automotive applications. The growing number of automotive repair shops and service stations leads to an increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, and the growing consumer awareness regarding oil change is expected to increase the demand for automotive motor oil.

The scope of the automotive motor oil is expected to grow in the Americas with an increase in demand for automobiles, primarily in the US. The US union has amended several norms regarding fuel efficiency standards in this country. In 2018, the regional market was valued at USD 6.04 million metric tons, which is expected to reach USD 7.22 million metric tons by 2026 with a 2.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The market Asia-Pacific (excluding China) is one of the significant markets for global automotive motor oil owing to the presence of emerging economies. The government regulations and increase in fuel efficiency standards of these countries are expected to play a vital role in the development of automotive motor oil market. The region achieves substantial growth in automotive motor oil market due to the growing number of service stations, growing aftermarket activities, and growing automotive sales. Furthermore, strong economic growth in these countries along with an increase in construction and automotive industry further increases the demand for automotive motor oil. Major trends that are expected to trigger the growth of the automotive motor oil industry in the region include the continually shifting market dynamics, technological improvements, changing OEM needs, and the evolving regulatory and trade environment. The regional automotive motor oil market is expected to be valued at USD 5.91 Million metric tons by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

