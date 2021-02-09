Global Smart Education and Learning Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest report on the world smart education and learning market 2020 reveals different factors that can spur the expansion of the market. As per MRFR study, the smart education and learning market smart education and learning market can rise at 26% CAGR across 2017 to 2023. MRFR evaluation also states that the smart education and learning global market is poised to value at above USD 952 Bn by 2023.

The revolution in education system bought by smart techniques are replacing traditional classroom and conventional learning methods. The rise in the implementation of information technology can drive the growth of the smart education and learning market. The increase in educational institutes those are adopting advanced methods of teaching and tools, such as projectors, white boards, and smart notebooks can prompt the growth of the market in the years to come.

Segmentation:

The segment study of the smart education and learning market share are hardware, software, application, service, organization size, and deployment. The software based segments of the market are learning content management system, learning management system (LMS), assessment services, adaptive learning platform, and others. The hardware based segments of the market are interactive displays, interactive white boards (WBS), student response systems, and interactive tables. The service based segments of the market are professional services and managed services. The application based segments of the market are NGOs and association, government enterprise/business education, healthcare, professional services, and smart education. The deployment based segments of the smart education and learning market are cloud and on-premise. The organization size based segments of the smart education and learning market are small and medium organizations and large organization.

Regional Analysis

MRFR studied the world smart education and learning market across the assessment period. Asia pacific, Europe, followed by Americas and Rest of the World are regional segments of the global smart education and learning market. The increased inclination towards high-tech education can drive the smart education and learning market in the North America region. As per MRFR, North America can dominate the smart education and learning global market. In the Asia Pacific region, the smart education and learning market can rise at the fastest pace owing to the rise in the high adoption of modern learning techniques and smart education across developing regions of the market. The growing demand for smart education system and the inclination of students towards e-learning can boost the market expansion in Europe. The high utility of modern learning techniques can spur the expansion of the market in the region.

Competitive Analysis and Key Players

The entrance of new markerters is expected to drive the smart education and learning market growth. Key players are introducing solutions that are tested to prevail. Enterprises are likely to capture high growth potential and hold various advantage points. Developments in the education industry, along with financial adaptability and process upgrades that are putting resources into ideal procedures can benefit the smart education and learning market in the years to come. MRFR identified major key players that are operating in the world smart education and learning market. They are; Blackboard (U.S.), Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Educomp (India), NIIT Limited (India), McGraw-Hill Education (U.S.), Desire2Learn (Canada), Pearson Plc. (U.K.) and SumTotal System, Inc. (U.S.) among others. Blackboard Inc., a notable education technology company that provide high end teach and student engagement solutions, announced its latest organizational structure that would focus on teams that can better serve clients requirement worldwide.

