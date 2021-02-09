Small Drones Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Small Drones Market – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

In 2018, the global Small Drones market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.Small Drones are classified based on their size; they are small enough to be carried and operated by a single person. Small Drones can be hand-launched, and can have vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), or short take-off and landing (STOL) capabilities. A majority of the small Drones are either electric-powered or solar-powered.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the small drones market, and is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, because several Asia-Pacific countries such as India, China, Australia, South Korea, and others have focused production of small drones for commercial and defense purposes, such as crop monitoring, logistics, reconnaissance and surveillance, among others.

The global Small Drones market was valued at 5780 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 14500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Small Drones volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Small Drones market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Small Drones in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Small Drones manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DJI

Parrot

AscTec

Xaircraft

Microdrones

AeroVironment

Yamaha

Draganflyer

Elbit Systems

Lockheed Martin

Israel Aerospace Industries

BAE Systems

Boeing Company

SAAB

Textron

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Propulsion Systems

Lithium Ion Battery

Solar

Hydrogen Cell

Fuel Cell

Hybrid

By Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Defense

