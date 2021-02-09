Global Trade Finance Industry Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

Trade finance represents monetary activities related to commerce and international trade. Trade finance includes lending, factoring, the issue of letter of Credit (LC), export-credit services, and insurance services.

The Trade Finance market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Trade Finance industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Trade Finance market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Trade Finance market covered in Chapter 12:

U.S. Bancorp

Webster Bank

First National Bank of Omaha

Royal Bank of Canada

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Huntington Bancshares

Zions Bancorp

M&T Bank

Banorte

Citi

BB&T

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Trade Finance market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Letters of Credit

Guarantees

Supply Chain Finance

Documentary Collection

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Trade Finance market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Finance

Energy

Power Generation

Transport

Renewables

Metals & Non Metallic Minerals

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

